NFL Quick Pick-Week 9

It's Week 9 in the NFL and every team will now have reached the halfway point of their seasons. This week's matchups are highlighted by the top two teams in each conference battling to control the road to homefield advantage. In the AFC it will once again be Peyton Manning - Tom Brady as the Denver Broncos (6-1) head into Gillette Stadium for the third year in a row to face the New England Patriots (6-2). In the NFC it's the Dallas Cowboys (6-2), coming off a stinging defeat at home to the Washington Redskins, hosting the surprising Arizona Cardinals (6-1).
|Thursday, October 30th
|Time (EDT)
|TV
|Line (Westgate Superbook)
|Saints (3-4) at Panthers (3-4-1)
|8:25 PM
|NFL Network
|Saints -3
|Sunday, November 2nd
|Time (EST)
|TV
|Line (Westgate Superbook)
|Buccaneers (1-6) at Browns (4-3)
|1:00 PM
|FOX
|Browns -6.5
|Cardinals (6-1) at Cowboys (6-2)
|1:00 PM
|FOX
|Pick
|Eagles (5-2) at Texans (4-4)
|1:00 PM
|FOX
|Eagles -1.5
|Jets (1-7) at Chiefs (4-3)
|1:00 PM
|CBS
|Chiefs -9
|Jaguars (1-7) at Bengals (4-2-1)
|1:00 PM
|CBS
|Bengals -10.5
|Chargers (5-3) at Dolphins (4-3)
|1:00 PM
|CBS
|Dolphins -2
|Redskins (3-5) at Vikings (3-5)
|1:00 PM
|FOX
|Vikings -1
|Rams (2-5) at 49ers (4-3)
|4:05 PM
|FOX
|49ers -9.5
|Broncos (6-1) at Patriots (6-2)
|4:25 PM
|CBS
|Broncos -3
|Raiders (0-7) at Seahawks (4-3)
|4:25 PM
|CBS
|Seahawks -13.5
|Ravens (5-3) at Steelers (5-3)
|8:30 PM
|NBC
|Ravens -2
|Monday, November 3rd
|Time (EST)
|TV
|Line (Westgate Superbook)
|Colts (5-3) at Giants (3-4)
|8:30 PM
|ESPN
|Colts -3.5
|Michael Pendergraft
|Jarrod Taylor
|Dan Schmelzer
|Harold Connett
|Mitchell Evans
|Jon-Michael Bagay
Caleb
Wahlgren
|Matthew Evans
|Addison Hunsicker
|NO at CAR
|NO
|CAR
|NO
|CAR
|NO
|CAR
|NO
|CAR
|NO
|TB at CLE
|CLE
|CLE
|CLE
|CLE
|CLE
|CLE
|CLE
|CLE
|CLE
|ARI at DAL
|DAL
|DAL
|ARI
|ARI
|ARI
|ARI
|ARI
|DAL
|ARI
|PHI at HOU
|PHI
|PHI
|PHI
|PHI
|PHI
|PHI
|PHI
|PHI
|PHI
|NYJ at KC
|KC
|KC
|KC
|KC
|KC
|KC
|KC
|KC
|KC
|JAX at CIN
|CIN
|CIN
|CIN
|CIN
|CIN
|JAX
|CIN
|CIN
|CIN
|SD at MIA
|SD
|MIA
|SD
|SD
|SD
|SD
|MIA
|SD
|MIA
|WSH at MIN
|WSH
|WSH
|MIN
|WSH
|WSH
|MIN
|WSH
|WSH
|MIN
|STL at SF
|SF
|SF
|SF
|SF
|SF
|SF
|SF
|SF
|SF
|DEN at NE
|DEN
|DEN
|NE
|DEN
|DEN
|NE
|DEN
|DEN
|NE
|OAK at SEA
|SEA
|SEA
|SEA
|SEA
|SEA
|SEA
|SEA
|SEA
|SEA
|BAL at PIT
|PIT
|BAL
|PIT
|BAL
|BAL
|PIT
|PIT
|PIT
|PIT
|IND at NYG
|IND
|IND
|IND
|IND
|IND
|NYG
|NYG
|IND
|IND
|Last Week
|10-4
|12-2
|11-3
|10-4
|11-3
|11-3
|11-3
|11-3
|7-7
|This Week
|8-5
|7-6
|11-2
|7-6
|8-5
|8-5
|9-4
|7-6
|12-1
|Total
|91-41
|90-42
|85-47
|80-52
|81-51
|80-52
|80-52
|74-58
|77-55
*Picks in BOLD denotes correct pick.
|Total Offense
|Last Week
|Team
|YPG
|1
|1
|Indianapolis Colts
|452.2
|2
|2
|New Orleans Saints
|445.3
|3
|-
|Pittsburgh Steelers
|418.2
|4
|3
|Dallas Cowboys
|401.2
|5
|-
|Philadelphia Eagles
|398.7
|Total Defense
|Last Week
|Team
|YPG Allowed
|1
|1
|Detroit Lions
|290.4
|2
|2
|San Francisco 49ers
|306.0
|3
|-
|Kansas City Chiefs
|308.6
|4
|-
|Denver Broncos
|315.3
|5
|_
|Seattle Seahawks
|316.1
|Passing
|Last Week
|Player
|Team
|YDS
|1
|1
|Andrew Luck
|Indianapolis Colts
|2731
|2
|-
|Ben Roethlisberger
|Pittsburgh Steelers
|2380
|3
|2
|Matt Ryan
|Atlanta Falcons
|2306
|4
|4
|Drew Brees
|New Orleans Saints
|2227
|5
|5
|Matthew Stafford
|Detroit Lions
|2216
|Rushing
|Last Week
|Player
|Team
|YDS
|1
|1
|DeMarco Murray
|Dallas Cowboys
|1054
|2
|2
|Arian Foster
|Houston Texans
|766
|3
|3
|Le'Veon Bell
|Pittsburgh Steelers
|691
|4
|4
|Justin Forsett
|Baltimore Ravens
|571
|5
|5
|Matt Forte
|Chicago Bears
|562
|Receiving
|Last Week
|Player
|Team
|YDS
|1
|3
|T.Y. Hilton
|Indianapolis Colts
|866
|2
|1
|Antonio Brown
|Pittsburgh Steelers
|852
|3
|-
|Golden Tate
|Detroit Lions
|800
|4
|5
|Demaryius Thomas
|Denver Broncos
|767
|5
|2
|Jordy Nelson
|Green Bay Packers
|737
|Tackles
|Last Week
|Player
|Team
|Total
|1
|1
|Luke Kuechly
|Carolina Panthers
|89
|2
|5
|Lavonte David
|Tampa Bay Buccaneers
|80
|3
|2
|Paul Worrilow
|Atlanta Falcons
|78
|4
|-
|C.J. Mosley
|Baltimore Ravens
|76
|5
|4
|DeAndre Levy
|Detroit Lions
|75
|Sacks
|Last Week
|Player
|Team
|Total
|1
|-
|Justin Houston
|Kansas City Chiefs
|10.0
|2
|1
|Von Miller
|Denver Broncos
|9
|3
|2
|Everson Griffen
|Minnesota Vikings
|8
|4
|-
|Ryan Kerrigan
|Washington Redskins
|7.5
|5
|2
|DeMarcus Ware
|Denver Broncos
|7
|Interceptions
|Last Week
|Player
|Team
|Total
|1
|1
|Tashaun Gipson
|Cleveland Browns
|5
|2
|1
|Leodis McKelvin
|Buffalo Bills
|4
|3
|-
|Robert Alford
|Atlanta Falcons
|3
|3
|Prince Amukamara
|New York Giants
|3
|3
|Perrish Cox
|San Francisco 49ers
|3