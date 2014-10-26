NFL Quick Pick-Week 9

Taking a look at the NFL's Week 9 schedule, including stats, Vegas lines, and picks from our VAVEL NFL writers.

Harold Connett

It's Week 9 in the NFL and every team will now have reached the halfway point of their seasons.    This week's matchups are highlighted by the top two teams in each conference battling to control the road to homefield advantage.  In the AFC it will once again be Peyton Manning - Tom Brady as the Denver Broncos (6-1) head into Gillette Stadium for the third year in a row to face the New England Patriots (6-2).  In the NFC it's the Dallas Cowboys (6-2), coming off a stinging defeat at home to the Washington Redskins,  hosting the surprising Arizona Cardinals (6-1).

NFL Week 9 Schedule (Byes: Bills, Bears, Falcons, Lions, Packers, and Titans)
Thursday, October 30th Time (EDT) TV Line (Westgate Superbook)
Saints (3-4) at Panthers (3-4-1) 8:25 PM NFL Network Saints -3
Sunday, November 2nd Time (EST) TV Line (Westgate Superbook)
Buccaneers (1-6) at Browns (4-3) 1:00 PM FOX Browns -6.5
Cardinals (6-1) at Cowboys (6-2) 1:00 PM FOX Pick
Eagles (5-2) at Texans (4-4) 1:00 PM FOX Eagles -1.5
Jets (1-7) at Chiefs (4-3) 1:00 PM CBS Chiefs -9
Jaguars (1-7) at Bengals (4-2-1) 1:00 PM CBS Bengals -10.5
Chargers (5-3) at Dolphins (4-3) 1:00 PM CBS Dolphins -2
Redskins (3-5) at Vikings (3-5) 1:00 PM FOX Vikings -1
Rams (2-5) at 49ers (4-3)  4:05 PM FOX 49ers -9.5
Broncos (6-1) at Patriots (6-2) 4:25 PM CBS Broncos -3
Raiders (0-7) at Seahawks (4-3) 4:25 PM CBS Seahawks -13.5
Ravens (5-3) at Steelers (5-3) 8:30 PM NBC Ravens -2
Monday, November 3rd Time (EST) TV Line (Westgate Superbook)
Colts (5-3) at Giants (3-4) 8:30 PM ESPN Colts -3.5
Carson Palmer looks to put distance between his Arizona Cardinals and the Dallas Cowboys in the NFC when they meet on Sunday in Dallas. Getty Images.
*Vavel NFL Writers Picks
  Michael Pendergraft Jarrod Taylor Dan Schmelzer Harold Connett Mitchell Evans Jon-Michael Bagay

 

Caleb 

Wahlgren

 Matthew Evans Addison Hunsicker
NO at CAR NO CAR NO CAR NO CAR NO CAR NO
TB at CLE CLE CLE CLE CLE CLE CLE CLE CLE CLE
ARI at DAL DAL DAL ARI ARI ARI ARI ARI DAL ARI
PHI at HOU PHI PHI PHI PHI PHI PHI PHI PHI PHI
NYJ at KC KC KC KC KC KC KC KC KC KC
JAX at CIN CIN CIN CIN CIN CIN JAX CIN CIN CIN
SD at MIA SD MIA SD SD SD SD MIA SD MIA
WSH at MIN WSH WSH MIN WSH WSH MIN WSH WSH MIN
STL at SF SF SF SF SF SF SF SF SF SF
DEN at NE DEN DEN NE DEN DEN NE DEN DEN NE
OAK at SEA SEA SEA SEA SEA SEA SEA SEA SEA SEA
BAL at PIT PIT BAL PIT BAL BAL PIT PIT PIT PIT
IND at NYG IND IND IND IND IND NYG NYG IND IND
Last Week 10-4 12-2 11-3 10-4 11-3 11-3 11-3 11-3 7-7
This Week 8-5 7-6 11-2 7-6 8-5 8-5 9-4 7-6 12-1
Total 91-41 90-42 85-47 80-52 81-51 80-52 80-52 74-58 77-55

*Picks in BOLD denotes correct pick.

NFL Team Leaders
Total Offense Last Week Team YPG
1 1 Indianapolis Colts 452.2
2 2 New Orleans Saints 445.3
3 - Pittsburgh Steelers 418.2
4 3 Dallas Cowboys 401.2
5 - Philadelphia Eagles 398.7
Total Defense Last Week Team YPG Allowed
1 1 Detroit Lions 290.4
2 2 San Francisco 49ers 306.0
3 - Kansas City Chiefs 308.6
4 - Denver Broncos 315.3
5 _ Seattle Seahawks 316.1
The Indianapolis Colts' offense leads the league in yards per game with 452.2.  Getty Images.

 

Individual Leaders
Passing Last Week Player Team YDS
1 1 Andrew Luck Indianapolis Colts 2731
2 - Ben Roethlisberger Pittsburgh Steelers 2380
3 2 Matt Ryan Atlanta Falcons 2306
4 4 Drew Brees New Orleans Saints 2227
5 5 Matthew Stafford Detroit Lions 2216
Rushing Last Week Player Team YDS
1 1 DeMarco Murray Dallas Cowboys 1054
2 2 Arian Foster Houston Texans 766
3 3 Le'Veon Bell Pittsburgh Steelers 691
4 4 Justin Forsett Baltimore Ravens 571
5 5 Matt Forte Chicago Bears 562
Receiving Last Week Player Team YDS
1 3 T.Y. Hilton Indianapolis Colts 866
2 1 Antonio Brown Pittsburgh Steelers 852
3 - Golden Tate Detroit Lions 800
4 5 Demaryius Thomas Denver Broncos 767
5 2 Jordy Nelson Green Bay Packers 737
Tackles Last Week Player Team Total
1 1 Luke Kuechly Carolina Panthers 89
2 5 Lavonte David Tampa Bay Buccaneers 80
3 2 Paul Worrilow Atlanta Falcons 78
4 - C.J. Mosley Baltimore Ravens 76
5 4 DeAndre Levy Detroit Lions 75
Sacks Last Week Player Team Total
1 - Justin Houston Kansas City Chiefs 10.0
2 1 Von Miller Denver Broncos  9
3 2 Everson Griffen Minnesota Vikings 8
4 - Ryan Kerrigan Washington Redskins 7.5
5 2 DeMarcus Ware Denver Broncos 7
Interceptions Last Week Player Team Total
1 1 Tashaun Gipson Cleveland Browns 5
2 1 Leodis McKelvin Buffalo Bills 4
3 - Robert Alford Atlanta Falcons 3
  3 Prince Amukamara New York Giants 3
  3 Perrish Cox San Francisco 49ers 3
#50 Justin Houston of the Kansas City Chiefs leads the NFL in sacks with 10.  Getty Images.

 

