NFL Quick Pick-Week 9

It's Week 9 in the NFL and every team will now have reached the halfway point of their seasons. This week's matchups are highlighted by the top two teams in each conference battling to control the road to homefield advantage. In the AFC it will once again be Peyton Manning - Tom Brady as the Denver Broncos (6-1) head into Gillette Stadium for the third year in a row to face the New England Patriots (6-2). In the NFC it's the Dallas Cowboys (6-2), coming off a stinging defeat at home to the Washington Redskins, hosting the surprising Arizona Cardinals (6-1).

NFL Week 9 Schedule (Byes: Bills, Bears, Falcons, Lions, Packers, and Titans) Thursday, October 30th Time (EDT) TV Line (Westgate Superbook) Saints (3-4) at Panthers (3-4-1) 8:25 PM NFL Network Saints -3 Sunday, November 2nd Time (EST) TV Line (Westgate Superbook) Buccaneers (1-6) at Browns (4-3) 1:00 PM FOX Browns -6.5 Cardinals (6-1) at Cowboys (6-2) 1:00 PM FOX Pick Eagles (5-2) at Texans (4-4) 1:00 PM FOX Eagles -1.5 Jets (1-7) at Chiefs (4-3) 1:00 PM CBS Chiefs -9 Jaguars (1-7) at Bengals (4-2-1) 1:00 PM CBS Bengals -10.5 Chargers (5-3) at Dolphins (4-3) 1:00 PM CBS Dolphins -2 Redskins (3-5) at Vikings (3-5) 1:00 PM FOX Vikings -1 Rams (2-5) at 49ers (4-3) 4:05 PM FOX 49ers -9.5 Broncos (6-1) at Patriots (6-2) 4:25 PM CBS Broncos -3 Raiders (0-7) at Seahawks (4-3) 4:25 PM CBS Seahawks -13.5 Ravens (5-3) at Steelers (5-3) 8:30 PM NBC Ravens -2 Monday, November 3rd Time (EST) TV Line (Westgate Superbook) Colts (5-3) at Giants (3-4) 8:30 PM ESPN Colts -3.5

*Vavel NFL Writers Picks Michael Pendergraft Jarrod Taylor Dan Schmelzer Harold Connett Mitchell Evans Jon-Michael Bagay Caleb Wahlgren Matthew Evans Addison Hunsicker NO at CAR NO CAR NO CAR NO CAR NO CAR NO TB at CLE CLE CLE CLE CLE CLE CLE CLE CLE CLE ARI at DAL DAL DAL ARI ARI ARI ARI ARI DAL ARI PHI at HOU PHI PHI PHI PHI PHI PHI PHI PHI PHI NYJ at KC KC KC KC KC KC KC KC KC KC JAX at CIN CIN CIN CIN CIN CIN JAX CIN CIN CIN SD at MIA SD MIA SD SD SD SD MIA SD MIA WSH at MIN WSH WSH MIN WSH WSH MIN WSH WSH MIN STL at SF SF SF SF SF SF SF SF SF SF DEN at NE DEN DEN NE DEN DEN NE DEN DEN NE OAK at SEA SEA SEA SEA SEA SEA SEA SEA SEA SEA BAL at PIT PIT BAL PIT BAL BAL PIT PIT PIT PIT IND at NYG IND IND IND IND IND NYG NYG IND IND Last Week 10-4 12-2 11-3 10-4 11-3 11-3 11-3 11-3 7-7 This Week 8-5 7-6 11-2 7-6 8-5 8-5 9-4 7-6 12-1 Total 91-41 90-42 85-47 80-52 81-51 80-52 80-52 74-58 77-55

*Picks in BOLD denotes correct pick.

NFL Team Leaders Total Offense Last Week Team YPG 1 1 Indianapolis Colts 452.2 2 2 New Orleans Saints 445.3 3 - Pittsburgh Steelers 418.2 4 3 Dallas Cowboys 401.2 5 - Philadelphia Eagles 398.7 Total Defense Last Week Team YPG Allowed 1 1 Detroit Lions 290.4 2 2 San Francisco 49ers 306.0 3 - Kansas City Chiefs 308.6 4 - Denver Broncos 315.3 5 _ Seattle Seahawks 316.1