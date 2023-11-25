Miami Dolphins 34-13 New York Jets: Tempers flare in feisty affair as fins win

Defensive tackle Christian Wilkins #94 of the Miami Dolphins celebrates his sack of quarterback Tim Boyle #7 of the New York Jets during a game at MetLife Stadium on November 24, 2023 in East Rutherford, New Jersey. (Photo by Rich Schultz/Getty Images)

In the NFL's inaugural Black Friday game, the Miami Dolphins defeated the New York Jets 34–13 thanks to a spectacular 99-yard interception return by Jevon Holland following a Hail Mary attempt.

In the second quarter, as time ran out, Jets quarterback Tim Boyle—making his first start instead of the benched Zach Wilson—launched a hopeful pass downfield. However, in a thrilling sequence at MetLife Stadium, Dolphins safety Holland recovered the ball at his goalline, beat seven defenders and ran the entire length of the field to find the end zone.

As Boyle returned to the Jets sideline, he found it difficult to control his rage. Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel was all smiles as he ran onto the pitch to join his team in celebration.

The Jets finished the game with a 4-7 record as Boyle completed 27 of 38 passes for 179 yards, two interceptions, and a last-minute one-yard consolation touchdown throw to Garrett Wilson.

Miami improved to 8-3 with two touchdowns from Raheem Mostert on the ground, two hundred yards from Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle, and two interceptions from Tua Tagovailoa, who completed 21 of 30 throws for 243 yards and a touchdown.

After Jets cornerback Brandin Echols had carved up Miami's early advantage with a pick-six of his own, Holland's interception return would compound Hill's 10th touchdown of the year to give Miami a 17-6 lead at the half.

With four minutes remaining, Mostert put an end to the game by sprinting 34 yards to the house, just after Boyle and Wilson connected for Wilson's third touchdown of the season, the Jets receiver's touchdown.

At the start of the fourth quarter, Mostert had increased Miami's advantage to 27-6 when, after a nine-minute, 15-play, 92-yard drive, he kicked outside to score his 14th touchdown of the year. This put the game beyond doubt.

After the extra point, tensions erupted between the two sides, leading to the immediate removal of Austin Jackson and Michael Clemons—the latter of whom had unintentionally hit an official in the face, leaving him bleeding from the mouth.

Boyle responded with his most impressive drive of the game, covering 55 yards in 17 plays and 7 minutes after two fourth down and two third down conversions. However, Jerome Baker intercepted his deflected throw, delivering another gut blow to Robert Saleh's team.

Like their season, the Jets relied on defence to stay in the game early on. They believed they had turned the corner when, with a minute remaining in the first half, Echols intercepted a telegraphed pass from Tagovailoa intended for Braxton Berrios and returned it 30 yards for a touchdown, bringing the home team within 10-6.

Soon after, DJ Reed's excellent ball skills allowed him to grab a ball in close coverage on a pass intended for Hill, setting up back-to-back picks for Tagovailoa. The drive that followed produced Holland's incredible Hail Mary return.

After forcing back-to-back punt drives from a faltering Jets offence, Tagovailoa managed a seven-play drive that culminated in a 38-yard field goal by Jason Sanders to give Miami the early lead in the game.

After bouncing back from an early ankle injury to haul in a short gain on the outside, Hill avoided Jordan Whitehead's attempt at a stop and came in for a seven-yard touchdown to put the score 10-0.

The Dolphins' victory would come at a cost, as standout edge rusher Jaelan Phillips was taken off with a non-contact Achilles injury and rookie centre Justin Holland suffered a knee injury.

In Week 13, the Jets play their home game against the Atlanta Falcons, while the Dolphins continue their run towards the playoffs on the road against the Washington Commanders.