NFL: Kansas City 21-14 Miami Dolphins

In the first-ever regular season game in Frankfurt, Germany, Mahomes threw two touchdown passes, and the Chiefs did just enough to slow the NFL's top-ranked offence, but the defending Super Bowl winners almost let a big lead slip away.

After overcoming a second-half comeback by the Miami Dolphins to win 21-14 at Frankfurt Stadium in Germany, Andy Reid's Kansas City Chiefs now hold an early advantage at the top seed in the AFC.

Story of the game:

The international audience appeared to be in for a thrilling match between two of the conference's top teams as soon as play got underway. The first half was largely scoreless between the two teams, but following Kansas City's first 75-yard touchdown drive, things did calm down.

But the Chiefs did come back on the scoreboard before halftime, capped off by a Patrick Mahomes-led 95-yard touchdown drive and what was perhaps the best defensive play of the year. Tyreek Hill was the recipient of a brief pass from Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa, but Hill was unable to hold onto the ball when cornerback Trent McDuffie knocked it out of his hands. Mike Edwards recovered the ball. After that, he lateraled it back to Bryan Cook, who scored a touchdown by running it 59 yards, giving the team a 21-0 lead at the half.

With a 14-point third quarter that reduced the margin to one score and an opportunity to tie the game in the last seconds, Miami did manage to claw its way back into the game. But the Dolphins' season goes to a 6-3 record and that was after three consecutive incompletions from the Chiefs' 31-yard line and a bungled fourth-down snap with less than a minute remaining in regulation.

Mahomes completed 20 of 30 passes for 185 yards and two touchdowns at the end of the game. With 193 yards and a touchdown on 21 of 34 passes, Tagovailoa was effective.

What was key in the Chiefs Win:

The outstanding performer in this international match was the Chiefs' defence. It was able to score points, but it was also able to shut down the Dolphins when it appeared like they were going to stage a complete comeback and tie the game. Late in the fourth quarter, defensive tackle Tershawn Wharton made a crucial 11-yard sack, which forced the Chiefs to punt. They were especially effective in blanketing Tyreek Hill in the latter stages to help seal the victory.

During this triumphant effort, Kansas City's defence also managed to get off the field on third down with a fair amount of ease and prevented the Dolphins' pass catchers from really going deep with the ball. In actuality, Miami converted its first third down at 6:40 in the third quarter.

Mahomes was able to spread the ball about effectively offensively, which seemed to allay some worries that the Chiefs wouldn't be able to win a game if a team focused only on stopping Travis Kelce. In a contest where the tight end was only able to gain 14 yards from three receptions. Mahomes discovered other routes to move the ball, one of which was to Rashee Rice. In the victory, the rookie had two crucial grabs, including a touchdown catch on the first drive.

What went wrong for Miami:

Due to penalties and subpar play, which was exemplified by the running game, Miami was unable to establish an offensive rhythm and was frequently faced with third-and-long scenarios, especially in the first half. The Dolphins were shut out throughout the first two quarters and trailed by three scores primarily because they failed to convert any of their five third-down opportunities in the first half. The Dolphins were 3 for 12 on third down and 0 for 1 on fourth down for the duration of the game. The defence was having a hard time moving the ball, too, but they managed to stay in it with a couple of forced punts of their own.

Franchise record broken in Germany:

Travis Kelce, who had one of the lowest output games of his storied career just three receptions for fourteen yards against Miami passed Hall of Fame tight end Tony Gonzalez for the most receiving yards in Kansas City Chiefs history. With five successful seasons in Atlanta, Tony Gonzalez still leads Kelce by more than 4,000 yards on the NFL's receiving yards chart.

The Chiefs have remained unbeaten in international games and haven't dropped back-to-back games since the beginning of the 2021 campaign. They triumphed in Mexico City in 2019 and in London in 2015.

The last four international games for the Dolphins have ended in losses. In games played outside of the US, they are 2–5.

Up next for the Dolphins: is a Bye week and then host the Las Vegas Raiders on Nov. 19. Up next for the Chiefs: is a Bye week before a Monday night Super Bowl rematch against the Philadelphia Eagles at Arrowhead Stadium on Nov. 20.