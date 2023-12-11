NFL: Bills 20-17 Chiefs - Brilliant Bills as Mahomes sees red mist with KC losing by three

Josh Allen #17 of the Buffalo Bills carries the ball during the second half of the game against the Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium on December 10, 2023 in Kansas City, Missouri. (Photo by David Eulitt/Getty Images)

The Bills led 20–17 following a Tyler Bass field goal shortly after the two-minute warning, and they managed to hold off Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs offence in the closing seconds to win.

With a remarkable touchdown on the last drive, it appeared as though the Chiefs could have won. After Travis Kelce, a tight end, intercepted a pass, he returned it to Kadarius Toney, who raced the ball into the end zone. But Toney was judged to have lined up offside by the officials, therefore the score was removed from the board.

Due to Toney's penalty and defensive tackle Ed Oliver's batted pass, the Chiefs were forced to attempt a fourth-and-15 conversion to have any chance of surviving. Mahomes' pass was intercepted, and the Bills were able to celebrate a huge victory on the road.

After the game, Mahomes was furious on the sidelines, and earlier in the contest, he had shown signs of irritation at defensive line coach Joe Cullen and defensive lineman Chris Jones.

If the Chiefs had managed to rally for a tie or victory, the Bills' clock management would have probably come under fire after the game. With little over two minutes remaining, the Bills called three pass plays, two of which went incomplete, giving the Chiefs additional time to try to rally after Bass' field goal was negated by an unlawful contact penalty that erased a sack on third down.

The Bills led 14-0 after Josh Allen scored a touchdown run and a touchdown pass in the first half of Sunday's game. However, Jerick McKinnon and Rashee Rice's scores brought the Chiefs back within 17-14 at the start of the fourth quarter. With more than 11 minutes remaining, they were tied in the game, but on their subsequent drive, they were three and out, allowing the Bills to gain a lead that would stand for more than five minutes until a field goal.

The victory puts the Bills at 7-6 and increases their chances of making the AFC playoffs, but they won't have much time to rejoice because they have to play the Cowboys in Week 14 instead. With Miami's victory on Monday night, the Chiefs, who are currently 8-5, would trail the Dolphins and Ravens by two games in the AFC playoff race. With a trip to New England scheduled for next Sunday, they are also one game ahead of the Broncos.