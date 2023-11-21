NFL: Kansas City Chiefs 17-21 Philadelphia Eagles

Jason Kelce #62 of the Philadelphia Eagles and brother Travis Kelce #87 of the Kansas City Chiefs greet each other at midfield after their game at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium on November 20, 2023 in Kansas City, Missouri. (Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images)

The Brotherly Shove? A Tush Push? Teams around the NFL are still unable to stop what the Philadelphia Eagles want to call their trademark play.

And what better weapon to have under your sleeve than one that assures success on a soggy night at Arrowhead when a Super Bowl rematch versus the team that dealt the hardest of defeats just nine months ago is on the line.

Jalen Hurts #1 of the Philadelphia Eagles passes the ball against the Kansas City Chiefs in the second half at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium on November 20, 2023 in Kansas City, Missouri. (Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images)

The Philadelphia Eagles' triumph over the Kansas City Chiefs wasn't a masterwork by their own standards. However, it was another masterclass in triumph.

In a repeat of the Super Bowl from the previous year, the Eagles defeated Kansas City 21-17 after Jalen Hurts overcame five sacks in the first half and the team overcome some inept play on both sides of the ball.

Travis Kelce #87 of the Kansas City Chiefs fumbles the ball after being hit by Bradley Roby #33 and Zach Cunningham #52 of the Philadelphia Eagles in the second half at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium on November 20, 2023 in Kansas City, Missouri. (Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images)

Story of the game:

Fans of the Philadelphia Eagles should be happy after their team defeated the Kansas City Chiefs on Monday night. The Eagles' victory in a rematch of the previous year's Super Bowl is equally amazing as their method of victory.

This was the night the Eagles' defence came to life. The defence of Philadelphia did not allow a point in the second half of Monday night's game, following their 38-point loss to Patrick Mahomes and company in the Super Bowl. The only two touchdown drives the Eagles' offence would muster in the second half came from Jalen Hurts and the defence.

Jalen Hurts #1 of the Philadelphia Eagles runs in for a touchdown against the Kansas City Chiefs in the second half at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium on November 20, 2023 in Kansas City, Missouri. (Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images)

With 6:30 remaining in the half, Hurts scored the Eagles' first touchdown run of the game, bringing them within 17-7 at the break. Hurts' 41-yard bomb to DeVonta Smith one play earlier set up the score.

With less than two minutes remaining, Marquez Valdez-Scantling missed a certain touchdown pass from Mahomes, giving the Chiefs a chance to win the game, but they were unable to capitalise. The victory was then cemented by Philadelphia's defence, which made Mahomes, who finished the game with 177 yards passing, compile several times.

Isiah Pacheco #10 of the Kansas City Chiefs is tackled by Milton Williams #93 of the Philadelphia Eagles in the first half at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium on November 20, 2023 in Kansas City, Missouri. (Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images)

The Eagles' two forced turnovers in the red zone contributed to their rally. The Chiefs were unable to extend their lead in the first few minutes of the fourth quarter due to a forced fumble by Bradley Roby on Travis Kelce's part.

Why the Eagles won:



The Chiefs averaged just 3.9 yards per play in the second half, while the Eagles' defence was on point, giving up zero points and only 146 yards. In the last thirty minutes, Philadelphia forced Kansas City to punt on four of six possessions after Travis Kelce fumbled in the red zone. A fumble and a turnover on downs accounted for the other two possessions.

The Philadelphia Eagles offense does the Tush Push for a go ahead touchdown in the fourth quarter of an NFL football game between the Philadelphia Eagles and Kansas City Chiefs on Nov 20, 2023 at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, MO. (Photo by Scott Winters/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

In the first half, the offensive line gave up five sacks; in the second, none. Because they were in charge of the trenches in the second half, the Eagles were able to win in the chilly, rainy conditions.

Why the Chiefs lost:



After leading 17 at the break, the Chiefs were shut down in the second half and managed just one point in the last 30 minutes. Despite a huge drop by Marquez Valdes-Scantling with 1:50 remaining that could have resulted in a score, Kansas City was left with nothing after six possessions.

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) is sacked by Philadelphia Eagles linebacker Haason Reddick (7) in the first quarter of an NFL football game between the Philadelphia Eagles and Kansas City Chiefs on Nov 20, 2023 at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, MO. (Photo by Scott Winters/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

They punted on a fourth-and-4 play at the Eagles' 39-yard line, Mahomes had a red zone interception, Travis Kelce fumbled in the red zone, and Valdes-Scantling missed a touchdown that could have won the game. All sorts of opportunities were lost.

Key Moment:

Marquez Valdes-Scantling #11 of the Kansas City Chiefs drops a pass late in the fourth quarter against the Philadelphia Eagles at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium on November 20, 2023 in Kansas City, Missouri. (Photo by David Eulitt/Getty Images)

In this one, Marquez Valdes-Scantling's drop with 1:50 remaining made all the difference. Mahomes completed a stunning deep pass down the field, and although Valdez-Scantling had an advantage of one and a half yards over Bradley Roby, he failed to catch the simple touchdown pass on second-and-10.