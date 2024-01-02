San Francisco 49ers Claim the No. 1 Seed in the NFC

After the 49ers were heavily defeated by the Ravens on Christmas Day in San Francisco, where Purdy threw 4 interceptions, they were provided with another chance to claim the NFC number 1 seed.

With the Philadelphia Eagles and Detroit Lions losing their matches to the Arizona Cardinals and Dallas Cowboys, the 49ers had only one target in their mind - to simply win one more match to confirm the all important number 1 seed.

With one game remaining to go at the Levi's Stadium against the Rams next week, the 49ers will have the bye week before playing their play-off match up with the home advantage.

The 49ers didn't appear fazed by the Commanders' defence, as Purdy was 22/28 for 230 yards. This performance provided Purdy with a new franchise record to his name - where he overtook Jeff Garcia's season record of 4,278 yards set in 2000.

This remarkable record was achieved in 444 attempts, while Garcia's 23-year standing record took him 561 attempts, both of which were completed in 16 games.

“We’ve had a lot of real good quarterbacks in this organisation,” Shanahan stated.

“I think that’s a pretty big accomplishment by him and everyone else in there. That was a cool thing to do today and lock up the one-seed (in the NFC).”

Purdy reiterated his coach’s thoughts

“It’s an honour to be able to come into an organisation with the rich history this organisation has", Purdy said.

“To be able to break the record like that, to me, the human side of it — I was just a little kid dreaming of playing in the NFL. To be able to do something like that, pretty cool.

“But I’ve got to say it’s a testament to the team that I have around me, the dudes that I get to throw the ball to. The guys on defense, special teams, coaches, the organisation.

"Everything’s been so good to me coming in and they’ve allowed me to have success. It’s a testament to everyone around me and I’m very thankful.”

As a result, San Francisco have become the first NFL team ever to field a running back (Christian McCaffrey), a tight end (George Kittle) and two wide receivers (Brandon Aiyuk and Deebo Samuel) with over 1,000 yards from scrimmage in a single season.

In this encounter San Francisco's touchdowns came from catches from the wide receiver duo of Deebo Samuel and Brandon Aiyuk, with a rushing TD from Elijah Mitchell.

MVP favourite Christian McCaffrey survived a major scare as he sat out most of the game due to picking up a mild calf strain and was listed as questionable, though head coach Kyle Shanahan suggests he should be back and healthy for the play-offs.

"It's huge, just in terms of our bodies being able to rest and recover", Purdy said about sealing the conference's No. 1 spot.

"There's a lot of our guys that have given so much this whole season week in and week out. To be able to get a little break is huge. We really haven't had one since the bye week".

"At this part of the season, I mean every team is going through it, but for us to be able to lock up that one seed and get guys healthy going into the playoffs is huge for us":

"We are excited about that and to have two games in the playoffs before the big one is huge":

The 49ers are looking to go all the way to reach the Super Bowl for the first time since 2019, though the importance of the team keeping fit and healthy could be the decisive factor in making it to the final hurdle after last years brutal defeat in the NFC Championship Game against the Eagles.