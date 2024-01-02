Sugar Bowl: Washington 37-31 Texas - Huskies march on to the National Championship Game

Washington head coach Kalen DeBoer raises the championship trophy draped in streamers after his teams victory during the All State Sugar Bowl playoff game against the Texas Longhorns on Monday, January 1, 2024 at Caesars Superdome in New Orleans, LA. (Photo by Nick Tre. Smith/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

In the Sugar Bowl, quarterback Michael Penix Jr. led the Huskies to a dramatic 37-21 victory over Texas, holding off a late Texas comeback. The victory advanced the Huskies to the national championship game versus Michigan.

The Wolverines won the Rose Bowl game against Alabama to secure a position in the final Division I game of the season, and on January 8, the two teams left in the CFP will square off in Houston.

Washington running back Dillon Johnson (7) runs through an opening for a touchdown during the All State Sugar Bowl playoff game between the Texas Longhorns and the Washington Huskies on Monday, January 1, 2024 at Caesars Superdome in New Orleans, LA. (Photo by Nick Tre. Smith/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Given that Steve Sarkisian started his head coaching career at Washington in 2009, turning around a 0-12 squad and going 34-29 before departing in 2014 to take a position at USC, where he was dismissed in his second season (2015), Monday night's game was particularly difficult for the Texas head coach.

Four minutes into the first quarter, Washington running back Dillon Johnson scored a two-yard rushing touchdown, giving the Huskies their first points in New Orleans. The extra point was then successfully converted by kicker Grady Gross, his first of seven attempts.

Washington wide receiver Ja'Lynn Polk (2) glances at a defender after bringing in a catch during the All State Sugar Bowl playoff game between the Texas Longhorns and the Washington Huskies on Monday, January 1, 2024 at Caesars Superdome in New Orleans, LA. (Photo by Nick Tre. Smith/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

But the Longhorns, spurred on by former player Matthew McConaughey and Texas Governor Gregg Abbott, responded right immediately when running back Jaydon Blue scored a 5-yard touchdown to tie the game at 7 points. In 3:55 minutes, seven plays and 75 yards were required before the Longhorns were able to get a point. Bert Auburn, the kicker, made sure the first of the three extra points was converted.

Two minutes into the second quarter, Washington took a 14-7 lead thanks to Johnson's second touchdown of the game. However, the Longhorns tied the score in the first half when Texas lineman Byron Murphy II took a handoff and burst through the goal line for a one-yard touchdown.

Texas running back CJ Baxter (4) signals for a first down after a run during the All State Sugar Bowl playoff game between the Texas Longhorns and the Washington Huskies on Monday, January 1, 2024 at Caesars Superdome in New Orleans, LA. (Photo by Nick Tre. Smith/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Then, with 1:27 remaining before the half, Penix hit wide receiver Ja'Lynn Polk for his first score of the game, a 29-yard pass. After two quarters, both teams shared honours as C.J. Baxter raced for a 3-yard touchdown run, giving the Huskies the illusion that they would go into halftime ahead.

Four and a half minutes into the third quarter, wide receiver Jalen McMillan of Washington took the lead on a 19-yard pass from Penix. Gross scored the extra point, his fourth of the game, and the Huskies had some breathing room after a Texas turnover. However, they were unable to capitalise and were only able to get a field goal to extend their advantage to 31-21.

Adonai Mitchell #5 of the Texas Longhorns catches a touchdown pass against Elijah Jackson #25 of the Washington Huskies during the fourth quarter during the CFP Semifinal Allstate Sugar Bowl at Caesars Superdome on January 01, 2024 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images)

Despite having the ball for the first time in the final fifteen minutes of the fourth quarter, Washington was unable to convert on their first third down, and Gross' 40-yard field goal increased the lead by two touchdowns (34-21).

After eventually scoring his first touchdown of the game, a yard throw to Adonai Mitchell from Texas quarterback Quinn Ewers, Auburn completed the extra point to cut Washington's lead to 34-28 with 7:23 remaining in the game.

Justice Finkley #1 of the Texas Longhorns tackles Michael Penix Jr. #9 of the Washington Huskies during the third quarter during the CFP Semifinal Allstate Sugar Bowl at Caesars Superdome on January 01, 2024 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images)

With 2:40 remaining, Washington increased their advantage by three points to 37-28 as Gross made a 27-yard field goal. Texas pulled within one touchdown with 1:09 remaining thanks to a 25-yard field goal from Auburn.

With 15 seconds remaining, Ewers and the rest of the Longhorns offence reached Washington's 12-yard line and had four chances at the end zone in a wild finish to end the second CFP semifinal of the evening. However, Ewers failed on the final three. The last pass was a long, fade to an Adonai Mitchell who was well-covered.

Ewers passed for 318 yards and a score in Texas' football team's final Big 12 game before moving to the Southeastern Conference, the team's first-ever CFP appearance. However, it was insufficient to overcome Penix and his wide range of gifted receivers.

Washington Huskies defensive end Bralen Trice (8) and Washington Huskies quarterback Michael Penix Jr. (9) raise the trophy for winning the Semifinal All State Sugar Bowl football game between the Texas Longhorns and Washington Huskies at the Caesars Superdome on January 1, 2024 in New Orleans Louisiana. (Photo by Ken Murray/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Up Next:

Washington will take on Michigan for the 2024 National Championship next week.