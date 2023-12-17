Minnesota Vikings 24-27 Cincinnati Bengals: Bengals snatch win in overtime

Evan McPherson #2 of the Cincinnati Bengals kicks a field goal to win the game in the overtime period against the Minnesota Vikings at Paycor Stadium on December 16, 2023 in Cincinnati, Ohio. (Photo by Dylan Buell/Getty Images)

The Cincinnati Bengals defeated the Minnesota Vikings 27-24 thanks to a stunning overtime field goal by Evan McPherson, which kept Cincinnati in the competitive AFC playoff battle. After trailing 17-3 in the fourth quarter, the Bengals overcame the loss and assumed the No. 6 spot in the AFC playoffs (for now).

Jake Browning #6 of the Cincinnati Bengals calls a play in the second half of the game against the Minnesota Vikings at Paycor Stadium on December 16, 2023 in Cincinnati, Ohio. (Photo by Jeff Dean/Getty Images)

In the fourth quarter and overtime, Jake Browning completed 13 of 19 passes for 184 yards to help the Bengals rally. To force OT and tie the game at 24-24, Tee Higgs had to catch both of the fourth-quarter touchdowns, including an unlikely reception with 39 seconds remaining. Higgins ended up with four fourth-quarter and overtime catches totalling 61 yards.

Ty Chandler #32 of the Minnesota Vikings carries the ball in the fourth quarter of the game against the Cincinnati Bengals at Paycor Stadium on December 16, 2023 in Cincinnati, Ohio. (Photo by Dylan Buell/Getty Images) Minnesota Vikings v Cincinnati Bengals

Following two Nick Mullens quarterback sneaks that failed to gain a yard from the Bengals' 42-yard line, the Bengals stopped the Vikings and went on to win in overtime on their second drive of the extra quarter. Following the fourth-and-1 stop, Cincinnati advanced to the Minnesota 13-yard line and McPherson was set up for the game-winning FG goal when Browning connected with Tyler Boyd on third-and-9 for a 44-yard gain. In place of Ja'Marr Chase, who departed the game due to a shoulder injury, Boyd and Higgins combined for two receptions for 53 yards in the fourth quarter and overtime.

Tee Higgins #5 of the Cincinnati Bengals catches the ball for a touchdown in the fourth quarter of the game against the Minnesota Vikings at Paycor Stadium on December 16, 2023 in Cincinnati, Ohio. (Photo by Dylan Buell/Getty Images)

The loss drops the Vikings to 7-7 and ties them with five other NFC clubs that have seven losses.

Why the Bengals won:

Evan McPherson #2 of the Cincinnati Bengals reacts after converting an extra point in the fourth quarter of the game against the Minnesota Vikings at Paycor Stadium on December 16, 2023 in Cincinnati, Ohio. (Photo by Jeff Dean/Getty Images)

Give Jake Browning all the credit he deserves for turning around an offence that had scored three points on its first six plays, including the half. The game-tying touchdown drive in the last minute of regulation and the game-winning field goal drive in overtime were among the five possessions that Browning led the Bengals to score on. He also guided the team on three straight touchdown possessions.

During the final six possessions, Browning completed 19 of 25 passes for 240 yards, two touchdowns, no interceptions, and a 132.1 passer rating. In the fourth quarter and overtime, the Bengals defence continued to play excellent defence, giving up only seven points and 103 yards while keeping Minnesota to 0 of 3 on third downs.

Why the Vikings lost:

Justin Jefferson #18 of the Minnesota Vikings catches the ball in the second quarter of the game against the Cincinnati Bengals at Paycor Stadium on December 16, 2023 in Cincinnati, Ohio. (Photo by Dylan Buell/Getty Images)

In the first half, Nick Mullens' two interceptions—one in the red zone and the other at the Cincinnati 22-yard line—left Minnesota with at least six points on the table. The Vikings led 17-3 at the half, although a larger lead may have been possible if those mistakes had not been made.

Additionally, Minnesota was 0 of 1 on fourth down and 2 of 5 in the red zone. Despite losing yards on the fourth down play and turning the ball over on downs, Kevin O'Connell ordered two straight 'Tush Push' plays in overtime on the Bengals' 42-yard line. The Vikings seemed like they were going to win early in the third quarter, but situational football eluded them.

What's up next:

The Bengals play the Pittsburgh Steelers on the road on Saturday, and the Vikings return to action on Christmas Eve when they host the Detroit Lions.