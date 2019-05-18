IIHF Worlds: Day 7 Round-up

Sweden 9-1 Austria

Sweden are sitting in the third position in Group B after earning six points in their first three matches, beating Norway and Italy, and losing to the Czech Republic.

Austria have struggled to make their mark on the tournament, starting with a loss to Latvia, and then getting shutout by Russia and Switzerland. It is likely that the relegation battle between them and Italy will go down to the head-to-head and goal difference.

Gabriel Landeskog scored within the first minute of him being at the tournament. The Colorado Avalanche captain joined Sweden after his team was eliminated, and after receiving a pass from Elias Petersson on the edge of the crease, he tucked the puck into the goal of Bernhard Starkbaum. Sweden got a second goal from their first three shots, Marcus Krueger batting a rebound out of the air behind Starkbaum after a shot by Oskar Lindblom.

Sweden’s William Nylander scored a third for Sweden within the first six minutes and on their sixth shot after a pass from behind the net by Alexander Wennberg. Four goals on eight shots from Sweden after less than eight minutes, a brilliant pass by Nylander to find an unmarked Adam Larsson, who scored into the exposed part of the net. Adrian Kempe made it five for Sweden during a four-on-four after his shot beat the goalie stick side.

Sweden waited almost ten minutes to score in the second period and they did it shorthanded. Marcus Kruger passed to Dennis Rasmussen who had a gaping net in front of him, fluffed the shot, but it still trickled into Austrian goal to make the score 6-0. The seventh goal for Sweden came after Elias Lindholm received a pass from Landeskog and his shot from an almost impossibly tight angle beat Starkbaum

The captain Oliver Ekman-Larsson made it eight for Sweden early in the third period. Alexander Wennberg won the puck in the corner, passed it out to Ekman-Larsson who skated in and beat Starkbaum glove side. A diving one-timer by Elias Pettersson after a pass from Lindholm made it nine for Sweden with over 14 minutes to go.

After 48 minutes, the Austrians in the crowd finally get something to cheer about. Their only NHL star, Michael Raffl takes away Henrik Lundqvist’s shutout after a two-on-one, beating the Swedish goaltender glove side after a pass from Fabio Hofer.

Czech Republic 6-3 Latvia

Czech Republic began their tournament with a statement win over Sweden, establishing themselves as a threat for the medals, following it up with another strong win over Norway. However, their most recent match put a bit of a dampener on their tournament so far, getting shutout 3-0 by Russia.

Latvia are coming into the match with the same record as Czech Republic, earning wins over Austria and Italy and losing to Switzerland

Latvia shocked the Czech Republic in the first period, scoring two powerplay goals through Miks Indrasis and captain Lauris Darzins, punishing the Czech penalties.

Filip Hronek got Czech Republic back into the match with a goal five minutes into the second period. Jan Kovar tied the game up after 31 minutes and Jakub Voracek and Jakub Vrana added two more before the second period was over.

Dominik Simon added a fifth in the third period. Latvia then pulled their goaltender with over five minutes to go to try to make a miracle happen and erase the three-goal deficit, with Lauris Darzins reducing it to 5-3. Jakub Voracek ended the match with an empty-net goal, making the final score 6-3.

Canada 5-2 France

Canada started their campaign with a surprise loss to Finland, but have turned it around after trampling Great Britain 8-0 and beating Slovakia 6-5 with a game-winning goal less than two seconds before the end of the match.

France began their campaign with a solid performance in a shootout loss to Denmark, but since then, they have gotten beaten easily by Team USA and Germany.

Canada started the match with a 3-0 lead in the first period, Anthony Mantha, Darnell Nurse, and Anthony Cirelli all scoring to give Canada a strong position in the match.

The captain Damien Fleury got France back into the match with a second-period goal to make it 3-1, and France would get within one goal after 42 minutes, thanks to Anthony Rech. However, goals from Anthony Mantha and Mark Stone ensured the win for Canada in the end.

Finland 3-1 Denmark

Finland have been the dark horse of the competition so far, starting with wins over Canada and Slovakia. However, they will be looking to get back into their groove after an overtime loss to Team USA.

It’s been a mixed tournament for Denmark so far, starting with a shootout win over France and then suffering a 2-1 loss to Germany. They are coming into the match with confidence after a 9-0 win over Great Britain.

Denmark shocked Finland as they went ahead within the first two minutes of the second period after a scoreless first period. Morten Madsen took the lead for Denmark. Just four minutes later, Kaapo Kakko tied it up for Finland, before Sakari Manninen and Harri Pesonen added two more, resulting in a 3-1 Finland win.