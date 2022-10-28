Canucks hang on against Kraken for first win of the season

The Vancouver Canucks held on to defeat the Seattle Kraken 5-4 at Climate Pledge Arena.

Vancouver's first victory of the season also marked the 600th in coach Bruce Boudreau's career.

"I haven't been thinking that since about the third game", he said. "I just wanted to get the win for the guys and let them feel better. And hopefully, this sort of little streak doesn't happen again on the negative side."

Ilya Mikheyev had two goals, and Elias Pettersson, Andrei Kuzmenko and Conor Garland each had a goal and an assist. Thatcher Demko made 32 saves for the Canucks (1-5-2).

"I mean, there's one guy that deserves it", Vancouver captain Bo Horvat said. "[Boudreau] has had a heck of a coaching career, and we made it hard on him here at the beginning of the season. To get that one for him, it was still a nail-biter at the end for him. I'm sure he was sweating behind the bench there, and it really feels good to get him that one."

Jaden Schwartz had a goal and an assist, and Jordan Eberle had two assists for Seattle (3-4-2). Martin Jones allowed four goals on 18 shots.

"We were the better team for most of the night, but they beat us on specialty teams by one", said Kraken coach Dave Hakstol. "That was ultimately the difference in the hockey game. Five-on-five, you're not going to be able to carry momentum all night, but we carried momentum for a lot of the night."

Canucks score twice on power play to give Boudreau 600th win

Mikheyev put Vancouver in front just 4:38 into the game, getting a bit lucky as a centering pass by Luke Schenn hit Seattle defenseman Justin Schultz near the left post.

Jamie Oleksiak tied the game with 1:21 left in the opening period, his slap shot trickling under Demko's left pad for his second goal in as many games.

The Kraken took the lead with just 19 seconds to go as Jared McCann scored for the fourth consecutive game, converting on a breakaway after a pass by Yanni Gourde at the blue line set him up.

"We had our chances", Eberle said. "We obviously didn't capitalize on the power play when we needed to."

Mikheyev tied the game at 2-2 less than four minutes into the second period with the Canucks on a power play.

Kuzmenko scored on another Vancouver man-advantage situation, but 15 seconds later, Matty Beniers made it 3-3, beating Demko glove side.

Pettersson scored 1:16 into the third as Schenn's soft shot was knocked down by Carson Soucy and he swiped in the bouncing puck.

Garland scored into an empty net with 1:25 to go to stretch the lead to 5-3.

"I mean, it's nice to get it out of the way", Pettersson said. "I mean obviously, it took way longer than we hoped for, but it is what it is. We're happy about today, and we just got to reset for tomorrow."

Schwartz's power-play goal cut it to 5-4 with 30 seconds remaining.

Seattle had a chance to tie, but J.T. Miller blocked Andre Burakovsky's shot as time expired with Miller needing assistance to get off the ice with a left ankle injury.

"Just to hear that music in the room and know how hard they've practiced", Boudreau said. "They've never given up hope. I know it's only one game, but I mean, the spirit has never been down where we've gone into a game and go 'Oh woe is me'. So, I think it was a great reward for them."

