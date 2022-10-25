Blackhawks rally past Kraken for third straight comeback win

The Chicago Blackhawks scored twice in a 13-second span in the third period to defeat the Seattle Kraken 5-4 at the United Center.

Tyler Johnson scored twice, including the tying goal and Alex Stalock made 30 saves for Chicago (3-2-0), who have come from 2-0 in three straight games to win for the first time in franchise history.

"Definitely impressive", Blackhawks coach Luke Richardson said. "As the game went along, we played better, and when it really counted at the end, we played hard and they played for each other. They're really becoming a group in there, and it's nice to see. But, just mentioned to them after the game that we dodged a bullet for sure."

Martin Jones stopped 22 shots for Seattle (2-3-3), who were 0-4 on the power play and won just 18 of 59 faceoffs (31%).

"Disappointing loss", Kraken head coach Dave Hakstol said. "We did a lot of things that will end up getting you beat on the road. You can look at faceoffs, specialty teams early, including a shorthanded goal early that really feeds them and gives them life in this hockey game. Down to most importantly, just the way we checked and played without the puck in the last 40-45 minutes of this hockey game."

Blackhawks stun Kraken with two quickfire goals in third

Jared McCann opened the scoring 5:46 into the game after a backhand pass from Morgan Geekie in front of the net. Karson Kuhlman set the play up by carrying the puck into the zone and feeding ahead to Geekie.

Less than two minutes later, Seattle doubled their advantage. Jordan Eberle took the puck away from Seth Jones on the left wing boards and fed Andre Burakovsky, who beat Stalock stick side from the slot.

Andre Burakovsky with teammates after making it 2-0 in the first period/Photo: Chase Agnello-Dean/NHLI via Getty Images

Juhjar Khaira poked the puck away from Vince Dunn at the blue line, carried it into the offensive zone, passed to Colin Blackwell and he passed it back to Khaira for a tap-in that made it 2-1.

Chicago is tops in the NHL with four shorthanded goals.

"I think we're buying into the system, and everybody takes pride in that part of the game, the special teams, for sure", Khaira said. "Right now, we're fortunate enough to get those bounces, but I think we've been really good on the kill so far."

Johnson tied the game with 48 seconds left in the period, picking up the rebound of Jones's shot and scoring from the left circle.

Starting the second period on the power play, Chicago took advantage as Max Domi converted a rebound to give the Blackhawks their first lead of the afternoon at 3-2.

Matty Beniers scored 19 seconds later to tie the game, and McCann fed Dunn, who beat Stalock to make it 4-3 Kraken halfway through the middle frame.

"We have to stay on the gas", McCann said. "That's an easy way to put it. We let off, and they've got players who can make plays. We can't let up. I thought we had a good start. We took it to them in the first 20 [minutes]. We just got comfortable, kind of got complacent, and we can't do that."

In the third, Johnson tied it from the slot and Jason Dickson scored the eventual game-winner, beating Jones on his blocker side from the right circle.

Tyler Johnson celebrates after tying the game/Photo: Bill Smith/NHLI via Getty Images

"Well, I just think it's the compete level on this team", Johnson said. "I think everyone in here just keeps working hard regardless of the score. It's hwat we've talked about from Day One. It's just playing our game doing what we need to do, control what we can control and just keep going."