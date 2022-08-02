New York Red Bulls vs Colorado Rapids preview: How to watch, team news, predicted lineups, kickoff time and ones to watch

The New York Red Bulls return to MLS action as they host the Colorado Rapids at Red Bull Arena.

Following a 2-0 defeat to Barcelona in a friendly last Saturday, New York looks to continue their good form that has seen them pick up 10 out of a possible 15 points over their last five matches.

Colorado are struggling with just one win in their last eight outings, sitting third from bottom in the West and coming off of a 2-1 loss at Seattle on the weekend.

Team news

New York Red Bulls

Manager Gerhard Struber will welcome back Lucas Monzon and Wiki Carmona, but AJ Marcucci is sidelined with a shoulder injury.

Colorado Rapids

Midfielders Braian Galvan (right knee) and Oliver Larraz (right leg) as well as defender Aboubacar Keita (torn ACL) will all miss out. Jack Price is questionable with a left calf issue.

Predicted lineups

New York Red Bulls: Coronel; Tolkin, S. Nealis, Long, D. Nealis; Amaya, Casseres Jr.; Morgan, Fernandez, Luquinhas; Barlow

Colorado Rapids: Yarbrough; Trusty, Wilson, Abubakar; Esteves, Acosta, Kaye, Rosenberry; Lewis; Zardes, Rubio

Ones to watch

Lewis Morgan (New York Red Bulls)

The Scot has been magnificent in his first season with the club, scoring 12 times across all competitions. He has nine goals in league play, third among midfielders and has picked up a couple outside the 18-yard box, showing he can score from anywhere on the field.



Jonathan Lewis (Colorado Rapids)

He's had a goal and two assists across his last two appearances and is three goals away from tying his career-high of seven. He scored twice the last time this fixture was played, so he should have good memories playing against the Red Bulls.

Previous meetings

The last matchup between the two sides resulted in a 2-0 victory for Colorado in August of 2019.

Winger Jonathan Lewis scored both goals for the Rapids, the first off of a counterattack in the 14th minute after Bradley Wright-Phillips hit the post with a free kick at the other end.

New York pressured for the equalizer, but three minutes from time, Lewis beat Luis Robles from the penalty spot to ensure all three points in Robin Fraser's first game in charge of Colorado.

The match will be streamed nationally on ESPN+. In New York, coverage is provided by the MSG Network while Altitude TV has all of the action in Colorado.

Kickoff is set for 7:30pm Eastern time.