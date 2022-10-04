Inter Miami vs Orlando City preview: How to watch, kick-off time, team news, predicted lineups, and ones to watch

Orlando City travels south to take on in-state rivals Inter Miami in both teams' biggest match of the 2022 MLS season.



Orlando and Miami currently occupy the last two playoff spots in the Eastern Conference table, both on 45 points with the Columbus Crew in 8th.



The Herons would confirm their first-ever Playoff berth with a win, while the Lions would need Columbus to lose at Charlotte as well as a win in Fort Lauderdale to make their third successive appearance in the postseason.



Inter Miami completed another late win in their last match, this time away at already eliminated Toronto FC.

Miami had some great chances in the second period with Jean Mota striking the post from a free kick and Ari Lassiter being denied by Quentin Westberg from close range.



In the 86th minute, Gonzalo Higuaín scored his 12th goal in 14 games to put the Herons in the lead. Substitute Robert Taylor flicked the ball to the Argentine veteran who faked to his right before taking the ball to the left and finishing in the bottom right corner.



Óscar Pareja's Orlando City were defeated by fellow 2015 expansion side NYCFC on Sunday afternoon.

The Lions took the lead at Red Bull Arena as Ercan Kara flicked on João Moutinho's long throw to Facundo Torres, who finished to score his 8th MLS goal in 2022.



New York City completed a comeback in New Jersey. Goals from Alex Callens and Talles Magno confirmed a Round One home game for the Boys in Blue.



Inter have only defeated Orlando twice in eight meetings, both coming in the 2020 season. This derby is always a close one - there has never been a meeting separated by more than one goal.

Team news

Phil Neville told the media that Alejandro Pozuelo is a major doubt for the home side. Gregore will miss out through suspension.



Gonzalo Higuaín announced he will retire from football at the end of the 2022 season this week, he is available for selection against Orlando as he hopes to score his sixth goal in five games.



Orlando center-back Robin Jansson missed out on selection again against NYCFC on Sunday and will likely miss out on this Florida Derby as he recovers from a foot injury.



César Araújo was back in the starting XI on Sunday and is expected to start again.

Predicted lineups

Inter Miami: Callender, McVey, Mabika, Lowe, Yedlin, Mota, Ulloa, Vassilev, Duke, Campana, Higuaín.

Orlando City: Gallese, Moutinho, Antonio Carlos, Schlegel, Ruan, Araújo, Pereyra, Angulo, Urso, Torres, Kara.

Ones to watch

The 34-year-old has been on fire recently.

Higuaín, who announced his retirement on Monday, has scored 12 goals in his last 14 matches, including late winners in his last 3 games.

Along with his partner Leonardo Campana, Orlando's defense will need to stay switched on to keep a clean sheet against this Miami attack.

Facundo Torres

El Cuervo was on the scoresheet again for the Lions on Sunday, taking his total for the season to 8 goals and 9 assists.

The Uruguayan has had a strong first campaign in the United States, being nominated for MVP, Young Player and Newcomer of the Year.

The 22-year-old already has a goal against the Herons this year in the U.S Open Cup, which the Lions went on to win.

Last time out

The last Sunshine Clásico came on July 10 at Exploria Stadium in Orlando.

After a weather delay spanning over two hours, the game finally kicked off after 10pm eastern time.

The game was quite a poor one; it looked like the type of match you would expect to end 0-0.

That was until Damion Lowe scored one of the best own goals you'll ever see, volleying into the top corner of his own goal to give Orlando a dramatic late win.

How to watch

Kick-off is set for 8:00pm ET and will be broadcast on CBS 4 for fans in Miami and Fox35 Plus in Orlando. The game will also be streamed nationally on ESPN+.