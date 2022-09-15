Columbus Crew 2 dominate inaugural season

In December of last year, MLS announced that MLS Next Pro will begin in March of 2022. With the season winding down, Columbus Crew 2 are able to look back at all their accomplishments this season. Head coach Laurent Courtois stated before the season began that, "although winning is nice, the primary focus is on developing the players."

After a rough start in the first game of the season, Columbus looked to be struggling to bring their preseason chemistry and cohesiveness together in the first game against Inter Miami II. As that game was coming to a close, you could see the heart, the chemistry and the grit the 'Capybaras' began to show.

The following game, Columbus took on Chicago Fire II. During the game, the skills and talent of the players come to life. With players like Mo Farsi and Jacen Russell-Rowe beginning to emerge as "players to watch," Crew 2 won 1-0 over the Fire II.

Noah Fuson Scores first goal in Crew 2 history. Photo courtesy of Columbus Crew 2

With the win over Chicago, Crew 2 began to gain momentum and it sparked a 7-game winning streak. During that streak, Columbus rose to the top of the Eastern Conference and never looked back.

While players like Russell-Rowe got a lot of the spotlight, other players emerged as contributors. Players like the captain Marco Micaletto, MIchael Vang, Jake Morris, Sean Zawadski, Isaiah Parente, Noah Fuson, the goalie tandem of Patrick Schulte and Brady Scott as well as others, who were key factors in contributing to the success of the team.

Under the coaching and leadership of Courtois, the development of his players has been noticed by the coaching staff of the senior team.

Head coach of the Senior team Caleb Porter made some call ups during the season with players Jacen Russell-Rowe, Sean Zawadski, and Mo Farsi. Each player got to show case their talents, skills and everything they were taught by Courtois in their debuts for the senior team. The coaching staff was thrilled and pleased to see the talent and skill of Jacen so much that he became the first player on the team to receive a senior team contract. Mo Farsi followed suit, just a couple of games later.

After their lost to Rochester FC, Crew 2 went back on another 7-game unbeaten streak. As the season progressed and began to wind down, it was well known that Columbus was the favorite to win the Eastern conference.

At seasons end the Capybaras took care of business and checked off goals they set out to accomplish. Their first goal was to win the Division. Next goal, win the conference. Now with one game remaining, Columbus looks to win the Supporter Shield and win the regular season title.

With so much upside and potential, Columbus Crew 2 looks like a team that can be a perennial powerhouse and championship contender year in and year out.

Columbus Crew 2's final game of the season is this Sunday at 3pm, as they take on in-state rival FC Cincinnati 2 in round 3 of "Heck is Plausible" at Historic Crew Stadium. You can catch the live stream on MLS Next Pro's website.