Karim Benzema wins 2022 Ballon D'Or

Karim Benzema is the winner of the 2022 Ballon D'Or winning the trophy for the first time in his career.

" This prize in front of me actually makes me very proud and all the work I did and I never gave up and it was my dream as a kid and with the motivation of my role models Zizou and Ronaldo and it was a team effort".

This past season Benzema helped Real Madrid pull the double winning both La Liga and the UEFA Champions League scoring 27 goals in Spain and 15 goals in 12 Champions League games.

" It was never letting go and training even harder but also keeping this dream in my head because everything is possible and it wasn't easy, especially during a period when I wasn't playing".

Benzema did spend some time away from the French national team amid a scandal with fellow Frenchman Samir Nasri and was removed from the team by head coach Didier Deschamps.

" I am really proud of my journey here and it was never easy and to be here today for the first time and to keep working hard and I want to thank all my teammates whether it's with Real Madrid or the national team".

Benzema is the third Real Madrid player to win the award since Luka Modric in 2018 and the first Frenchman to win it since Zinedine Zidane back in 1998.

The 34-year-old finished above Sadio Mane, Kevin De Bruyne, and Kylian Mbappe in an award voted by France Football. He single handily helped Real Madrid come back from deficit three times against PSG, Chelsea, and Manchester City.

He also played a big role in the Champions League final helping Real Madrid get past Liverpool. Lionel Messi won the award most recently in 2019 and 2021 with 2020 being canceled due to the Covid Pandemic.