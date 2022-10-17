NYCFC vs Inter Miami CF first-round playoff preview: How to watch, team news, predicted lineups, kickoff time and ones to watch

NYCFC begin defense of their championship as the Boys In Blue host Inter Miami CF in the first round of the Audi 2022 MLS Cup playoffs at Citi Field.

A 2-1 victory over Atlanta clinched a home game in this round as NYCFC finished third overall in the East and enter the postseason on a three-match winning streak.

For Miami, a 3-2 defeat to Montreal snapped a four-match winning streak, but the Herons already secured their first playoff berth in franchise history with sixth place being their highest-ever finish.

The winner of this match will advance to the Eastern Conference semifinals to face second seed Montreal on the road on Sunday.

Team news

NYCFC

The Boys In Blue will be without Alfredo Morales as the midfielder is nursing a calf injury.

Forward Talles Magno (upper body) and defender Tayvon Gray (lower body) are both listed as questionable.

Inter Miami CF

Defender Ian Fray (knee) and forward Robbie Robinson (hamstring) have been ruled out.

The Herons could be thin in attack with Leonardo Campana (hamstring), Corentin Jean (knee) and Pozuelo (groin) all questionable to feature.

Predicted lineups

NYCFC: Johnson; Martins, Chanot, Callens; O'Toole, Parks, Acevedo, Gray; Moralez; Pereira, Magno

Inter Miami CF: Callender; McVey, Mebika, Lowe, Yedlin; Vassilev, Gregore, Mota; Taylor; Lassiter, Higuain

Ones to watch

Talles Magno (NYCFC)

The Brazilian led the club with ten goals and contributed seven assists and did a nice job filling the void left by the departure of Taty Castellanos.

With rumors of a move to Premier League power Manchester City, this may be one of the last opportunities to see the talented 20-year old in MLS.

Embed from Getty Images

Alejandro Pozuelo (Inter Miami CF)

Acquired from Toronto in midseason, the Herons took off when the Argentine arrived, winning eight of their final 15 matches and although he's only scored twice in 12 games, his presence alone makes Miami formidable.

Pozuelo also has a history against NYCFC, scoring in his debut in the league against the Boys In Blue, beating them in the 2019 playoffs and finding the back of the net twice in a 5-4 defeat prior to the trade this year.

Embed from Getty Images

Previous meetings

The two prior matches between NYCFC and Inter Miami were split, with each winning at home.

In July, the Boys In Blue were 2-0 winners as Maxi Moralez scored with the first shot of the match in the 11th minute and Heber added a second on 75 minutes.

Three weeks later, the Herons overturned a two-goal deficit to claim a 3-2 victory.

Magno and Thiago Andrade scored 11 minutes apart towards the end of the first half either side of Pozuelo's strike and after Ariel Lassiter equalized, the Spaniard won it in the 83rd minute.

The match will be televised nationally on Fox Sports 1. Kickoff is set for 7pm Eastern time.