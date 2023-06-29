Luton Town sign Chiedozie Ogbene on free transfer from Rotherham United

Luton Town have made their first signing since promotion to the Premier League as the Hatters have brought in Chiedozie Ogbene from Rotherham United.

The 26-year-old, who will link up with Luton following the expiration of his contract with the Millers, scored nine goals and assisted on four others as Rotherham finished 19th in the EFL Championship last season.

Ogbene was born in Nigeria but represents the Republic of Ireland at the international level and has gone on to score four times in 15 appearances for the Boys In Green.

"We're delighted to give him that chance"

Luton manager Rob Edwards commented on the signing of Ogbene, expressing his delight in bringing in a player the club has targeted for a while.

"Chieo is a really exciting addition and someone we've looked at for a while", he said. "We got to look at him a lot last season in preparing to play against him and his Rotherham team, and in my opinion he was their best and most threatening player.

"We actually did a reasonable amount of work on stopping him as well as part of our game planning, so you know when you are doing that, he should be on a list for possible recruitment.

"We know we are going to need some real athleticism in the Premier League, and he knows how to use it. He's flexible, and he's going to be able to play through the middle as a forward, but also as a wide one, if we wanted to play with wide forwards. He can play a couple of positions.

"Chieo also brings experience of top-level football. He's an Irish international and he's played in some top-level games and done well in them, particularly against France who are one of the best nations in the world.

"He's still at a good age where he's willing to learn and he's a fantastic human being, we had a brilliant chat and I just loved his personality.

"He's humble, he comes from a great family background and he's had to work extremely hard to get where he is now, to get a crack in the Premier League. He should be really proud of himself and we're delighted to be able to give him that chance."

"An opportunity to feature in the Premier League was something I couldn't turn down"

Following completion of his medical, Ogbene said "I'm delighted to be here as a Premier League player, because of my journey and where i've been in the last five-and-a-half years, from Limerick FC and the League of Ireland to Luton Town FC in the Premier League.

"My journey is special to me. I come from Rotherham United, who I spent four seasons with and where I achieved some great things with some great people. But to be considered to be a Luton Town player with an opportunity to feature in the Premier League was an opportunity I couldn't turn down."

He concluded by saying "I'm just excited to be here. To feature in the Premier League is everyone's dream and I'm really happy for the opportunity."