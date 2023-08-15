James McClean "looking forward" to first match at Stoke Cae Ras

James McClean has expressed his excitement of his home debut with Wrexham when the Dragons host Walsall at the Stoke Cae Ras on Tuesday evening.

Signed from League One side Wigan, the Republic of Ireland international is used to playing in front of large crowds and looks forward to running out to a sold-out crowd in North Wales.

Phil Parkinson's men entertain the Saddlers in search of a first league win of the season following defeat to MK Dons and a draw with AFC Wimbledon to begin their first Football League campaign in 15 years.

"I am looking forward to it"

With the Dragons facing a Walsall side that has gone 13 matches on the trot without a win on the road, McClean is expressing his delight at playing in front of the home fans for the first time.

"I am looking forward to it", he said. "It's going to be a new experience for me. I have been quite fortunate to play in front of passionate fans so Iam looking forward to going out at home.

"I love night time games under the lights. It is always a different atmosphere. You can see how passionate the fans are, anyway. We have to do the business on the pitch but make sure we use their support to our advantage.

"Hopefully we can get the fans three points to go home happy with."

"They were brilliant" says McClean of travelling Dragons fansHavi

McClean praised the 1,200 fans that made the trip to London to watch Wrexham play out a 1-1 draw just four days ago as Elliot Lee put the Dragons in front on 38 minutes.

Ben Foster preserved the lead, saving Ali Al-Hamadi's penalty kick but James Tilley equalized after the Dons were awarded a second penalty.

Despite finishing the game on the front foot, the North Wales outfit couldn't find a winner but the 34-year-old praised the traveling supporters.

"They were brilliant. It is a shame we didn't get three points for them to go home with. You would have thought that we were at home with the amount of noise they made.

"It is always special when you get the fans on side, they are loud and they back you as much as they did but at the same time, we have to do the business on the pitch to make sure we give them something to cheer about."

"I am delighted to get started"

Having been unavailable for selection against MK Dons and not featuring against former side Wigan due to a gentleman's agreement between the two clubs, McClean was anxious to finally make his debut against Wimbledon.

"When you go into a new club you just want to get started and get underway. The lads seem a great group, there's a togetherness there, and I am hoping to add to that.

"I am delighted to get started."