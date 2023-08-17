Portsmouth 1-0 Exeter City: Bishop strike settles tense encounter

Colby Bishop scored his second goal of the season as Portsmouth continued their unbeaten start to the EFL League One season with a 1-0 victory over Exeter City at Fratton Park.

Both sides came into the match with 100 percent records but it was Bishop who ended the Grecians' with 20 minutes to play.

Taking a pass from Jack Sparkes with his back to goal, Bishop turned and fired past Vinijal Sinisalo from just inside the six-yard box.

The win lifts Portsmouth up to fourth in the table while a first defeat of the season drops Exeter to 11th.

Story of the match

Inside of the opening ten minutes, Anthony Scully got behind the Grecians' back-line, sending the ball out of play and Jack Aitchison then shot high over the crossbar.

Bishop then tested Sinisalo with a low shot, the on-loan Aston Villa goalkeeper gathering in at the near post.

With Demitri Mitchell playing in a more advanced role behind striker James Scott, he was played into the box by Aitchison and his cross into the six-yard box [inged back out to Mitchell, who fired over.

On 29 minutes, Alex Robertson made his way past the Exeter defense, his strike from the edge of the penalty area pushed away by Sinisalo.

Moments later, the Grecians' shot-stopper attempted to clear only to see it hit the back of a Portsmouth player and pop up in the air before Alex Hartridge could clear.

The excellent Sinisalo made a brilliant flying save to his right to deny Connor Ogilvie from the edge of the box before Will Aimson managed to scramble the ball away.

Having been on the back foot for much of the evening, Dion Rankine carried the ball from his own end and into the Portsmouth half only to hit a tame shot straight at Pompey goalkeeper Will Norris.

Bishop then took a Joe Rafferty cross and again tested Sinisalo, who saved before Rafferty's low center flashed past the post.

Deep into first-half stoppage time, Scully picked out Robertson, whose shot from the edge of the box was just inches wide of the post in what was the final action of the opening 45 minutes.

Early in the second half, Robertson brought the ball down and found Scully but Rankine, ever-present at both ends of the pitch, cleared.

The Grecians had a chance when an inswinging free kick by Pierce Sweeney made its way through to Norris, who palmed away following a foul on Mitchell.

Gary Caldwell looked to freshen things up for the visitors, making a double change as Sam Nombe and Reece Cole for Mitchell and Scott and Nombe ran down a loose ball, no one able to get onto the end of his cross into the box.

From 30 yards out, Robertson stood over a free kick, given when Bishop was fouled, that he sent just inches over the top of the crossbar.

Zak Jules headed a pass from Cole straight into the arms of Norris and Ryan Trevitt saw his low cross held.

On the counter, Gavin Whyte arrowed one on goal that was blocked out for a throw-in, and that was worked across for Ogilvie, who saw his strike stopped by the outstanding Sinisalo.

In the 68th minute, Portsmouth made a double change, Abu Kamara and Sparkes, who signed from Exeter in the summer, came on for Scully and Whyte.

Two minutes later, the decisive moment came. Sparkes collected the ball in the Exeter half, turned and played in Bishop and he took two touches before beating Sinisalo, who had no chance.

The Grecians looked for an immediate response and Cole saw his shot from the edge of the box parried by Norris, but Trevitt wasn't quick enough to threaten with the rebound.

In stoppage time, the visitors had their best chance to grab a point, Cole's deep free-kick headed across the box to Sweeney, whose header was tipped over the bar by Norris.

Man of the match: Viljani Sinisalo

Despite being on the losing end of things, he made a number of outstanding saves and kept Exeter in the match in the face of numerous Portsmouth attacks.