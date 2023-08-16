2023 Leagues Cup semifinal preview: Philadelphia Union vs Inter Miami CF: How to watch, team news, predicted lineups, kickoff time and ones to watch

The Philadelphia Union and Inter Miami CF face off in the most highly-anticipated match of the 2023 Leagues Cup in their semifinal clash at Subaru Park.

All three of Philadelphia's knockout stage matches have gone to shootouts, victories over D.C. United, the New York Red Bulls and Queretaro FC delivering them to the semifinals.

By contrast, Miami have largely cruised through the tournament with only a come-from-behind win over Dallas in the Round of 16 their only difficult match on their way to the last four.

The winner of this match will not only reach the final against either Nashville SC or CF Monterrey but clinch a berth in the 2024 CONCACAF Champions Cup tournament while the loser will be relegated to the third-place match.

Team news

Philadelphia Union

Julian Carranza has been ruled out with a groin injury but the Union will welcome back captain Alejandro Bedoya, who will be on the bench and Daniel Gazdag, reinstated into the starting lineup.

Inter Miami CF

Gregore (Lisfranc), Corentin Jean (ACL), Jean Mota (LCL), Franco Negri (ACL), David Ruiz (undisclosed) and Nicolas Stefanelli (leg) are all out.

Predicted lineups

Philadelphia Union: Blake; Lowe, Elliott, Glesnes; Wagner, Flach, Martinez, Harriel; Gazdag, Bueno; Donovan

Inter Miami CF: Callender; Alba, Miller, Kryvstov, Yedlin; Cremaschi, Busquets, Arroyo; Taylor, Martinez, Messi

Ones to watch

Daniel Gazdag (Philadelphia Union)

The Hungarian has been cleared to play after suffering a hamstring injury in the match against Queretaro and while his offensive ability is what grabs most of the attention, it's at the other end where he may actually have a greater impact.

Gazdag will be key at both ends of the pitch for the Union against Miami/Photo: Andy Lewis/Iconsportswire via Getty Images

Leading the Philadelphia press from the front, Gazdag will be tasked with trying to contain Sergio Busquets, who has run things in the Miami midfield since his arrival. His defensive work, often unnoticed, could be front and center in this match.

Robert Taylor (Inter Miami CF)

While Messi has been the story and quite deservedly so, it's the play of the Scotsman that has gone unnoticed, but made a significant impact in the Miami attack.

Photo: Taylor has been an integral part of Inter Miami's success in the Leagues Cup/Photo: Hector Vivas/Getty Images

His ability to play out wide, get himself in space and good positions, crossing ability, finishing and confidence while on the ball have given the Herons more versatility and another weapon for opposing defenses to worry about.

Previous meetings

This is the third match between Philadelphia and Miami with each team winning at home.

In March, the Herons were 2-0 winners on goals either side of halftime by Corentin Jean in the 32nd minute and Robert Taylor in the 77th minute.

Two months later, the Union easily defeated Miami behind goals from Jakob Glesnes, Julian Carranza, Leon Flach and a David Ruiz own goal in a 4-1 victory with Taylor netting the Herons' only goal.

The match will be streamed and televised in the United States and Mexico on Apple TV + with Jake Zivin as the play-by-play announcer and Taylor Twellman serving as the analyst.

Kickoff is set for 7pm Eastern time.