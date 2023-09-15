Southampton vs Leicester City preview: How to watch, team news, predicted lineups, kickoff time and ones to watch

Southampton host Leicester City at St. Mary's on Friday night as both sides look to bounce back from a first league defeat of the season.

The Saints were heavily beaten by Sunderland as the Black Cats ran out 5-0 winners through a brace from Pierre Ekwah as well as goals from Jack Clarke, Bradley Dack and Chris Rigg.

Liam Delap scored in the 15th minute to lead Hull City past the Foxes 1-0 as the Yorkshire side were knocked off the top of the EFL Championship table.

Just two points separate the sides with Leicester sitting third and Southampton seventh.

Team news

Southampton

Up to a dozen players were on international duty for the Saints with manager Russell Martin confirming a clean bill of health.

The manager's only concern is defender Jan Bednarek, who was forced off through an ankle injury in Poland's 2-0 victory over Albania on Sunday.

Kamaldeen Sulemana is ready for selection according to Martin and could play a key role in the outcome of this match.

Leicester City

The Foxes may soon welcome back Conor Coady, who has been out of action since sustaining a foot injury in pre-season, manager Enzo Maresca saying he may play a part in the trip to St. Mary's.

Dennis Praet remains sidelined with a back issue and Tom Cannon, signed from Championship leaders Preston, has "some problems" according to Maresca and will not be involved.

Predicted lineups

Southampton: Bazunu; Manning, Holgate, Bednarek, Walker-Peters; S. Armstrong, Downes, Smallbone; Edozie, A. Armstrong, Adams

Leicester City: Hermansen; Doyle, Vestergaard, Faes; Dewsbury-Hall, Winks, Ndidi, Pereira; McAteer, Iheanacho, Akgün

Ones to watch

Che Adams (Southampton)

Already with match winners against Sheffield Wednesday and Plymouth, Adams has adjusted well to life in the Championship and is second on the Saints' goal-scoring charts with three.

The frontman has also had success against Leicester, scoring three times in appearances against the Foxes.

Photo: Alex Pantling/Getty Images

Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall (Leicester City)

Filling the shoes of James Maddison was never going to be easy but the academy product has done a fine job so far.

A brace on the opening day of the season offered a glimpse of his potential and he also picked up an assist on Stephey Madvididi's winner against Huddersfield last month.

Photo: Plumb Images/Leicester City FC via Getty Images

Previous meetings

Southampton did the double over Leicester last season with the Saints winning the corresponding fixture 1-0 in March.

With both sides struggling to maintain their Premier League status, Carlos Alcaraz netted the winner ten minutes from halftime.

Harry Souttar should have leveled for the Foxes in injury time, but his header could only clatter the crossbar after Gavin Bazunu was beaten by a James Maddison cross.

The match will be televised on Sky Sports Football and Sky Sports Main Event with coverage beginning at 7:30pm UK time and kickoff set for a half-hour later.