Luton Town vs Wolverhampton Wanderers preview: How to watch, team news, predicted lineups, kickoff time and ones to watch

A key early-season six-pointer at the bottom of the Premier League table sees Luton Town host Wolverhampton Wanderers at Kenilworth Road.

The Hatters are still looking for their first points since promotion back to the top-flight with their latest setback coming last week in a 1-0 defeat at Fulham which leaves them rooted to the bottom of the table.

Their visitors haven't fared much better as Wolves have won just one of their opening five fixtures and were 3-1 losers to Liverpool last Saturday despite having the lead at halftime.

Victory over Luton could see them move out of the bottom three while Wolves could ease their early-season relegation fears should they come away with all three points.

Team news

Luton Town

Midfielder Ross Barkley missed the defeat to Fulham with a slight hamstring injury and despite being back in training, manager Rob Edwards confirmed he will miss out here.

Dan Potts (ankle), Jordan Clark (ankle) and Gabriel Osho (knee) continue to be sidelined with injuries they suffered in the preseason.

Wolverhampton Wanderers

Joe Hodge is fit and available for selection after missing the last two matches as he made a full recovery from a hamstring injury suffered in preseason.

There was also good news about Rayan Ait-Nouri as the Algerian international has no serious damage from the knock he suffered last week against Liverpool.

Jean-Ricner Bellegarde was impressive in his debut with the club last week and is expected to be handed his first start in this match.

Predicted lineups

Luton Town: Kaminski; Burke, Lockyer, Andersen; Doughty, Chong, Nakamba, Lokonga, Kaboré; Brown, Morris

Wolverhampton Wanderers: Sá; Aït-Nouri, Kilman, Dawson, Doherty; Gomes, Lemina; Neto, Bellegarde, Hee-Chan; Cunha

Ones to watch

Hwang Hee-Chan (Wolverhampton Wanderers)

The South Korean frontman has scored in three of the club's five matches this season, matching his total from all of last season when he played in 27 games.

Photo: Matthew Ashton - AMA/Getty Images

With Pedro Neto joint top of the Premier League with four assists, Hee-Chan should continue to get excellent opportunities to add to his total, especially against a Luton side that has conceded ten times.

Carlton Morris (Luton Town)

He has one of the Hatters' two goals this season, scoring from the penalty spot against Brighton on the opening day of the season, and is the key man in any attacking play.

Photo: Charlie Crowhurst/Getty Images

Morris has proven he can score with 21 goals in 48 appearances for the club and should there be more passages of play like last week at Fulham, he will have more chances to add to that tally.

Previous meetings

While Luton and Wolves have not met in a top-flight fixture since the 1983/84 season, they did contest a third-round FA Cup tie during the 2013/14 campaign with the Hatters pulling off a stunning upset.

A minute into the second half, non-league Luton grabbed a winner when Kevin Foley messed up a clearance, allowing Jon Shaw to head down for Alex Lawless, who volleyed home.

The result sent the Hatters to the fourth round while Wolves sacked manager Stale Solbakken hours after the Championship side bowed out of the competition.

This fixture has not been selected for live television coverage in the UK but fans can still watch through Wolves TV, listen on the club's official app or follow the action on their team website.

Kickoff is set for 3pm Eastern time.