Millwall vs Hull City preview: How to watch, team news, predicted lineups, kickoff time and ones to watch

Millwall host Hull City at The Den in a clash of two mid-table teams in the EFL Championship.

The Lions were 2-0 winners against Plymouth Argyle last Tuesday as Zian Flemming opened the scoring on the hour mark and George Saville added a second deep into second-half stoppage time.

Gary Rowett's men sit 14th in the table as they welcome the Tigers, who were dominated by Ipswich Town as goals from Wes Burns, Conor Chaplin and Marcus Harness gave the Tractor Boys a 3-0 victory.

Defeat was just the second of the season for Hull who are ninth in the table and they can move into a playoff place with a win and other results going their way.

Team news

Millwall

Matija Sarkic and captain Shaun Hutchinson remain long-term absentees with hamstring and calf injuries, respectively. Ryan Longman will also miss out due to the terms of his loan agreement with Hull.

Defender Tom Bradshaw picked up a hamstring issue two weeks ago and missed the Lions' last match against Swansea with his fitness set to be assessed ahead of kickoff here.

Hull City

Captain Lewie Coyle is set for a lengthy spell on the sidelines after fracturing his eye socket in the defeat at Ipswich two weeks after suffering a broken nose.

Allahyar Sayyadmanesh (adductor) and Harry Vaughan (ankle) are nearing a return to the side but this match may come too soon for both players.

Midfielder Ozan Tufan will remain out until after the upcoming international break but Jason Lokilo is set to return after missing the last two matches with an ankle problem.

Predicted lineups

Millwall: Bialkowski; Wallace, Cooper, Harding; Bryan, Campbell, Norre, McNamara; Flemming; Nisbet, Watmore

Hull City: Allsop; Vinagre, Jones, Greaves, Christie; Seri, Morton; Philogene, Twine, Delap; Connolly

Ones to watch

Zian Flemming (Millwall)

The midfielder has been solid at both ends of the pitch as he's found the back of the net twice while passing at a 74 percent rate as well as providing solid defensive work.

Photo: Kieran Cleeves - PA Images via Getty Images

Jaden Philogene (Hull City)

The lone bright spot against Ipswich, Philogene looks a real threat while in possession, has shown plenty of endeavor and could be the key to the Tigers success in this match.

Photo: Robbie Jay Barratt - AMA/Getty Images

Previous meetings

In April, Adama Traore struck for the only goal of the match as Hull defeated Millwall 1-0 to all but secure their place in the Championship.

The Lions had the better of play in the first half and nearly opened the scoring when Oliver Burke hit the underside of the crossbar from a cut-back from Zian Flemming.

Traore broke the deadlock in the 70th minute as his long-range shot bounced into the bottom left corner.

Millwall nearly equalized as Bradshaw's close-range strike was blocked and Billy Mitchell fired wide on the rebound while Tigers goalkeeper Karl Darlow palmed away a Flemming curler.

The match has not been selected for live television coverage with kickoff set for 3pm UK time.