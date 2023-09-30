Hull City vs Plymouth Argyle preview: How to watch, team news, predicted lineups, kickoff time and ones to watch

Hull City host Plymouth Argyle at the MKM Stadium looking for their second home win of the season.

The Tigers come into this fixture on the back of a 3-1 victory over Stoke City last Sunday that saw their unbeaten run extended to seven games and lifted them to fourth in the EFL Championship table.

Plymouth made a statement of intent as the Pilgrims crushed Norwich City 6-2 last weekend on the back of a hat-trick by Morgan Whittaker.

Steven Schumacher's men have yet to win on their travels as they have conceded eight times in three away matches.

Team news

Hull City

With Jacob Greaves suspended through yellow card accumulation, manager Liam Rosenior has confirmed that Sean McLoughlin will start in defense.

Jason Lokilo has an ankle injury suffered in the win over Stoke and will be assessed while captain Lewie Coyle missed out after being in concussion protocol but Rosenior confirmed he is available for selection.

Ozan Tufan was an unused substitute last weekend after playing 18 minutes against Leeds after returning from a thigh issue but this match comes too soon for him to start.

Plymouth Argyle

Captain Joe Edwards will celebrate a milestone as the midfielder makes his 500th league appearance.

Macaulay Gillesphey makes his first start of the season in defense in place of Lewis Gibson, who misses out through injury.

Callum Wright will miss around six weeks after sustaining ligament damage to his knee while Saxon Earley underwent surgery on his ankle and is out until after the new year.

Predicted lineups

Hull City: Allsop; Vinagre, McLoughlin, Jones, Christie; Seri, Morton; Slater, Traoré, Philogene; Connolly

Plymouth Argyle: Hazard; Gillesphey, Scarr, Pleguezuelo; Mumba, Houghton, Randell, Edwards; Azaz, Whittaker; Hardie

Ones to watch

Alfie Jones (Hull City)

Greaves' suspension means much of the defensive load will fall to Jones, who has played every minute this season and is second in the Championship in total passes completed.

Comfortable with the ball at his feet, Jones has won 70 percent of his aerial duels and is averaging one block and one interception per game, making him one of the more reliable defenders in the side.

Morgan Whittaker (Plymouth Argyle)

A hat-trick against Norwich saw him break a six-match goalless run, which saw him take 11 shots on goal during that stretch, after finding the back of the net on the opening day of the season.

He showcased his many skills with a strike from the edge of the box and calm finish and combined with his ability to create and finish make him the most versatile player in the Pilgrims' squad.

Previous meetings

The last matchup between Plymouth and Hull occurred in the 2020/21 season in EFL League One with the Tigers running out 3-0 winners.

Keane Lewis-Potter opened the scoring in the 11th minute as he was set up by Mallik Wilks and finished past Pilgrims goalkeeper Michael Cooper into the bottom corner.

The lead was doubled as George Honeyman won possession from Prince Opoku and played Josh Magennis, in the box, and ho beat Cooper with a low effort.

Lewis-Potter played a lovely one-two with Greg Docherty as the ball was on the left and the latter side-footed home to complete the scoring.

The match is not available for live television coverage in the UK with kickoff set for 3pm.