Hull City 1-1 Plymouth Argyle: Tigers, Pilgrims share the spoils at the MKM

Regan Slater equalized late in the first half to earn Hull City a point as the Tigers played out a 1-1 draw against Plymouth Argyle at the MKM Stadium.

Adam Randell started and finished the passage of play, which went through Joe Edwards and Finn Azaz, scoring after Hull goalkeeper Ryan Allsop parried Bali Mumba's cross.

Slater then hauled the hosts level a minute from halftime, finishing off a low cross from Jaden Philogene, who had done superbly to keep the ball alive.

The Tigers are now unbeaten in eight matches although they have drawn four consecutive matches at home, sitting fifth in the EFL Championship table while the Pilgrims remain winless on their travels as they drop to 13th.

Story of the match

Hull were much the better side in the opening stages of the game, Cyrus Christie asking early questions of the Plymouth defense, his final pass off the mark.

Azaz then found Ryan Hardie but his shot was tame and didn't bother Allsop but on 22 minutes, the visitors took the lead against the run of play.

Randell started the move with Edwards, making his 500th appearance for the club, and Azaz involved and after releasing Mumba, his cross was parried by Allsop and Randell was on hand to fire home the rebound.

Six minutes later, the Pilgrims nearly doubled their advantage. Morgan Whittaker found Edwards and when the Tigers cleared, the ball caromed off of Azaz and nearly bounced in.

Ruben Vinagre then fed Adama Traore, his header going over the crossbar before Aaron Connolly saw his effort blocked by former Arsenal man Julio Pleguezuelo.

In the 44th minute, the hosts were level. Good work saw Philogene receive the ball, keep it in and squaring for Slater to beat Connor Hazard at the back post.

Hull dominated the opening exchanges of the second half, Traore going close, Jean-Michael Seri's effort was deflected over, Slater went wide and Edwards was forced to produce a goal-saving block.

Kaine-Kesler Hayden came on to replace Macaulay Gillesphey and Whittaker had his strike deflected behind for a corner that was dealt with before Allsop parried from Randell.

On the hour mark, Azaz curled inches wide amd Whittaker had another shot deflected before Mustapha Bundu replaced Mumba.

Seri and Philogene combined for neat interplay before the latter saw his shot stopped by Hazard and a long ball by Allsop found Christie, who fed substitute Liam Delap, a vital sliding challenge sending it over.

Matt Butcher and Luke Cundle replaced Azaz and Randell and at the other end in stoppage time another Tigers substitute Tyler Morton cut inside with his left foot and only the hand of Hazard denied him.

The Plymouth shot-stopper was again called on, denying Alfie Jones, who was set up by Morton and he followed that up by tipping Philogene's shot.

Hardie had the last chance of the afternoon, his flick from a Whittaker cross going wide as it was honors even in Yorkshire.

Man of the match: Connor Hazard

He made several incredible saves with his goal under siege, especially late on with his save on Jones with his boot to divert the ball away the pick of the bunch.