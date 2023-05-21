St. Louis City SC 4-0 Sporting Kansas City: New boys dominate first-ever Heartland Derby

St. Louis City SC claimed an emphatic 4-0 victory over Sporting Kansas City in the first-ever "Heartland Derby" at the CITYPARK.

After being shut out in three of their last six matches, St. Louis, who leads MLS with 26 goals, opened the scoring as Eduard Lowen converted from the penalty spot in the 18th minute.

Indiana Vassilev doubled the hosts' advantage six minutes later, the midfielder scoring his first of the season after being set up by Jared Stroud.

Vassilev then made it 3-0 on 55 minutes and Nicolas Gioacchini, who assisted on St. Louis' third goal, completed the scoring as the expansion side won for the first time in MLS play since April 15th.

The victory sees Bradley Carnell's men move up to third place in the Western Conference while SKC saw their three-match unbeaten run come to an end.

Story of the match

St. Louis nearly got off to the perfect start after just five minutes, Stroud getting past two Kansas City defenders on the edge of the area before seeing his shot saved by an outstretched Kendall McIntosh.

Shortly after, Lowen effort from distance fizzed just wide of the left post.

The visitors would have their first chance on 14 minutes, Remi Walter winning an aerial challenge and setting up Alan Pulido, his deflected shot at the top of the box easily saved by Roman Burki.

Five minutes later, St. Louis took the lead. Vassilev was fouled by Nemanja Radoja inside the box and Lowen stepped up to the spot to beat McIntosh.

The hosts were well and truly on top in the 25th minute, the dangerous Stroud creating a turnover and feeding Vassilev, who took one touch to his left and finished in the right corner.

McIntosh was called on to deny Gioacchini at his near post and at the other end a Johnny Russell corner was met by defender Dany Rosero that was stopped by Burki.

Kansas City manager Peter Vermes made a change at halftime, bringing on Logan Ndenbe for Tim Leibold and he had an instant impact, crossing for Russell, his header at the far post denied by Burki.

Pulido combined with Walter inside the penalty area, but the latter's strike was well over the crossbar.

Three minutes after that chance, Kansas City native Gioacchini effectively put the game away, racing clear on a breakaway from a goal kick and latching on to Stroud's pass to calmly finish past McIntosh.

Nicolas Gioacchini begins to celebrate after scoring St. Louis' third goal on the night/Photo: Rick Ulreich/Iconsportswire via Getty Images

Russell was SKC's biggest threat on the night and in the 74th minute he tested Burki once more from 15 yards out, the German shot-stopper up to the challenge.

Seconds later, St. Louis added a fourth, Vassilev finishing a counterattacking move with a curling shot into the far left corner for his second goal of the game.

Indiana Vassilev (l.) watches as his shot beat Kansas City goalkeeper Kendall McIntosh in St. Louis' derby victory/Photo: Rick Ulreich/Iconsportswire via Getty Images

Burki punctuated his stellar evening by denying substitute Marinos Tzionis with a brilliant save five minutes from time and he followed up with a stop of a lunging Pulido strike over the crossbar.

Man of the match: Indiana Vassilev

He had an outstanding overall performance as the midfielder was a constant threat through the whole of the game. Vassilev drew the penalty that led to Lowen's goal and picked up his first two goals in a St. Louis shirt.