Inzaghi's Inter Milan Bow Out Of Europe At The Hands Of Atletico Madrid

Inter Milan travelled to the Civitas Metropolitan Stadium with a slender 1-0 win from the first leg. Mark Arnautovic’s 79th minute winner in Italy was the difference between the two sides on that night, but the Austrian was unavailable for tonight’s clash. Simeone set up to play his usual brand of defensive, frustrasting football, but he knew they needed to score at least once to keep their dream alive.

The Nerazzurri went a goal ahead after half an hour played, when Federico DiMarco fired a Nicolo Barella cut-back into the roof of the net. It was a goal against the run of play for Inzaghi’s men, but it meant they were now two goals up in the tie. Despite the set-back, Diego Simeone’s men fired back almost instantly. In the 35th minute, Antoine Griezmann was allowed to swivel in the penalty area, after a defensive mix-up by Inter, and stroke a fine finish into the bottom corner. It was the Frenchman’s sixth goal of his Champions League campaign, and his 19th in all competitions.



After an intense five minutes, the game died down. Both teams seemed hesitant to commit too many men forward, but time was running out for Atletico Madrid. They ramped up the pressure and their efforts were finally rewarded in the 87th minute when substitute Memphis Depay struck a crucial equaliser.



His right-footed effort into the bottom-left corner sent the tie to extra-time, and sparked jubilant celebrations from the Atletico fans. This goal came after Inter missed multiple gilt-edged chances to end the game in normal time. Both Marcus Thuram and Nicolo Barella had opportunities to take the tie away from Atletico, but they failed and Memphis Depay punished them.

The Atletico Madrid Players And Staff Celebrate Reaching The Quarter-Finals Of The Champions League

Image via Getty

Both sides had chances to win the game in extra-time. Marcus Thuram again missed an opportunity, followed by Lautaro Martinez and Atletico’s Riquelme. Neither team were able to capitalise, and penalties were to follow. After last night’s penalty shootout, more drama was to follow in Spain. Hakan Calhanoglu stepped up first for Inter Milan, and fired a rocket into the top left corner. Goalscorer Memphis Depay followed suit, sending his penalty the same way.

Arsenal and Barcelona man Alexis Sanchez was next to take for Inter, but his tame effort was kept out by Jan Oblak. Simeone and the fans alike celebrated madly, and it was up to Saul Niguez to put their team ahead in the shootout. But he saw his penalty saved excellently by Yann Sommer, and the sides remained level. Davy Klaassen followed the unfortunate trend with his spot-kick, seeing his weak effort again saved.

Rodrigo Riquelme converted next for Atletico, and finally put his team ahead. Francesco Acerbi and Ángel Correa both fired home their penalties, and it was up to captain and leading scorer Lautaro Martinez to keep Inter Milan in the tie. The Argentinian World Cup winner stepped up, and blasted his effort high and wide into the stand of the Civitas Metropolitan Stadium. The home fans were sent into euphoria, while the Inter staff and player's dejection was clear to see. It is a cruel way to lose any football match, and they and Porto have both suffered at the hands of the Champions League's merciless knockout stages.

Atletico Madrid were the winners after going two goals down in an incredibly tough tie. Simeone’s men yet again proved their effectiveness in European knockout ties, and last year's finalists, Inter Milan, were forced into an early exit. It is back to league action for both side's at the weekend, as Atletico prepare to host fellow Champions League quarter-finalists Barcelona, and Inter welcome Napoli to Milan.