It is all to play for in Germany as Dortmund face PSV for a place in the Quarter Finals of the Champions League.

The first leg in Eindhoven saw a 1-1 draw therefore both sides will be thinking they can progress to the next round.

Doneyll Malen scored against his former club on 24 minutes to give the visitors the lead, before PSV's Luke de Jong cancelled it out from the penalty spot in the 56th minute to earn a hard fought draw.

Donyell Malen- AFP

Dortmund coach, Edin Terzic, is in good spirits for the second leg.

"The main detail is that we're going into tomorrow's game with a positive feeling. We've earned that with the first leg result."

The Champions League is the last piece of silverware that is fairly realistic for Dortmund after already being knocked out of the DFB Pokal by Stuttgart and Bayer Leverkusen running away with the Bundesliga.

Luke De Jong's goal against Borussia Dortmund in the first leg- Sky Sports

However for PSV, they're TEN points clear at the top of the Eredivisie, so are definitely favourites to win the trophy for the first time since the 2017/2018 season.

High flying PSV, will certainly be travelling to Germany in a lot of confidence after only conceding six goals away from home in the league.

PSV coach, Peter Bosz is confident his side can progress to the next round.

"Everything is still possible. We've already shown this season that we can get results away from home"

PSV Coach Peter Bosz- (AP Photo/Martin Meissner, Pool, File)

Borussia Dortmund battled to a 2-1 victory against 10 men Bremen last weekend. Goals from Jadon Sancho and Donyell Malen secured all three points. However, Marcel Sabitzer was sent off just before half time and Bremen reduced the deficit 20 minutes from time.

Ediz Terzic's men have only won four of their last nine matches at home but unbeaten in their last eight Champions League home games.

Since drawing the first leg with Dortmund, PSV have got seven points from three Eredivisie fixtures. Winning 7-1 against PEC Zwolle, 2-2 draw with Feyenoord and a narrow 1-0 win against Go Ahead Eagles last weekend.

Team News

Borussia Dortmund are not suffering with too many injury concerns with only Sebastien Haller and Samuel Bamba remain out with ankle and muscle problems.

Felix Nmecha made a substitute appearance against Bremen after recovering from a hip injury so will be pushing for a start.

Donyell Malen will be hoping for a start after his goal in the first leg. He became the first Dutch player to score against a Dutch team in the knockout stages of the Champions League.

For PSV, Noa Lang is ruled out for a long time with a hamstring injury, Joey Veerman and Ismael Saibari, who missed the win against Go Ahead Eagles, are both doubtful again with muscle issues so will be assessed before kick off.

Guus Til, Mauro Junior and Malik Tillman can all replace Veerman and Salibari if they're not fit enough to feature.

Star winger, Johan Bakayoko was rested at the weekend so may be back in the starting lineup, partnered with Hirving Lozano and Luke De Jong.

Predicted Lineups

Borussia Dortmund- Kobel, Ryerson, Sule, Schlotterbeck, Maatsen, Sabizer, Can, Malen, Sancho, Adeyemi, Fullkrug.

PSV- Benitez, Teze, Obispo, Boscagli, Dest, Schouten, Til, Tillman, Bakayoko, De Jong, Lozano.

Score Prediction

I think that the score is going to be 2-1 Borussia Dortmund (AET). Goals coming from Fullkrug, Adeyemi and Luke De Jong.

There was little to separate the two sides last time out therefore I feel that it will be the same again. However, they will both be in a lot of confidence about their abilites to get their job done.

Dortmund having the home advantage and the yellow wall behind them, I think that they will just edge the result and progress to the Quarter Finals.