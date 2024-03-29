The International break has been a time to forget for Manchester City with the citizens suffering injuries to a few key players.

Manchester City have a busy schedule since they're competing in the Premier League, Champions League and the FA Cup.

Pep Guardiola's men have a huge fixture against Arsenal at the weekend in the title race and will be without Kyle Walker, John Stones and Manuel Akanji.

John Stones only played ten minutes in Tuesday's friendly against Belgium before being subsituted with a muscle issue.

Manuel Akanji suffered an injury in training on Monday so wasn't able to play the friendly against the Netherlands.

Kyle Walker was injured last Saturday during England's friendly against Brazil at Wembley, going down 20 minutes into the game.

Kyle Walker with his injury he suffered in the 1-0 defeat to Brazil last Saturday- Getty Images

However, Bernardo Silva and Ruben Dias both left their portugeuse camp early before a match against Slovenia.

Haaland was a doubt for Norway's fxiture against Slovenia but played and unfortuantely missed a penalty.

Rodri missed Spain's first friendly against Colombia due to a family issue but captained and played 90 minutes against Brazil.

First choice Goalkeeper, Ederson is also still out through injury.

Kevin De Bruyne is also a doubt with a muscle injury for their match against Arsenal.

How will this affect them?

Manchester City have to travel to the Bernabeu to face Real Madrid in the Champions League in 11 days time, while also playing Arsenal and Aston Villa before that.

Pep Guardiola will need his full squad available to be able to rotate and rest players but with key players out injured, it may cost them.

Fortunately for Pep Guardiola, he has a big squad to choose from so will be able to find a way to get his players firing.

The most likely candidates to replace Stones, Akanji and Walker would be Nathan Ake, Rico Lewis, and Gvardiol. Ruben Dias if fit can also play.

Nathan Ake came through 90 minutes unscathed for the Netherlands in their 2-1 defeat by Germany while Gvardiol played an hour for Croatia and he is fit.

Nathan Ake in the friendly match against Germany- Getty Images

The treble winners will have to be at their very best if they want to get through this busy schedule.

Pep Guardiola went onto say about the injuries:

"Injuries? Ederson is much better but Kyle and John are out. It is what it is. For Kyle it will be more tougher than John in terms of recovery, but i don't know for how many games he will be out"

He then went onto talk about still being in the hunt for the treble:

"It's good to be here. This season we have been really good. After what happened last season, to be in contention for the three most important titles of the season is so important"

"It's 10 games left in the Premier League and, right now every game is important. We played really good the last month, but the international break, the first game after is always- you think 'what will happen?"