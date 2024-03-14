After winning the Premier League three consecutive times, Manchester City will certainly be chasing their fourth title in a row which has never been done before in Premier League history. However, with ten games to go the title race is very much heating up.

As it stands, Arsenal are currently top of the table with 64 points but have a greater goal difference than Liverpool who sit in 2nd also on 64 points. Manchester City just behind them in 3rd with 63 points therefore any of them could get their hands on the trophy.

However, this could all change since Manchester City play Arsenal at the Etihad Stadium in the next gameweek.

How does this compare to recent Premier League title races?

John Stones goal line clearence

The 2018/2019 saw Liverpool and Manchester City again competing for the Premier League title. It was the finest margins that ultimately awarded Manchester City the trophy.

In particular, Liverpool finished the season with only ONE defeat and that came against Pep Guardiola's men. However, during that game Liverpool forward at the time, Sadio Mane, had an effort that deflected off the post but fell to John Stones to get rid of the danger. The England International, smashed the ball against his own keeper so he had to stretch to clear the ball of the line which was millimeters from Liverpool scoring.

Liverpool were this close to scoring against Manchester City- Ahmed Walid

The famous Vincent Kompany screamer against Leicester City happened this season to put Manchester City in pole position to win the league but on the final game of the season, Liverpool started the game with 94 points whereas City were on 95. Liverpool comfortably beat Wolves but the Citizens were 1-0 down against Brighton before coming back and winning 4-1 to take the title away from Liverpool.

Manchester City celebrating their Premier League triumph- Sporting Life

"Agüerooooo"

That's right... The famous 2011/2012 season which saw Aguero snatch the Premier League title away from Manchester United in the very last moments of the game.

On the final day of the season, Manchester United played Sunderland whereas Manchester City played QPR at home. The Red Devils did all they could by beating Sunderland 1-0 with a first half Wayne Rooney goal. However, Manchester City were 2-1 down to QPR in added time but goals from Edin Dzeko and Aguero ensured they turned it around and won the Premier League trophy on goal difference.

Leicester vs the rest

In the 2015/2016 season, Leicester were 5000/1 to win the league as Claudio Ranieri took charge as manager of the foxes. However, competed against all odds to overcome Arsenal and Tottenham and create a complete underdog story.

During this season, Leicester striker, Jamie Vardy broke Ruud van Nistlerooy's record of scoring in eleven consecutive Premier League games.

Leicester celebrating winning the Premier League-Getty Images

They were top at Christmas and followed the new year with wins against Manchester City and Spurs away. Leicester needed to win at Manchester United to clinch the league title but drew 1-1. This didn't matter though as Tottenham blew a two goal deficit at Stamford Bridge to grant Claudio Ranieri's men the title.

Manchester City against Liverpool and Chelsea

The season of the Daniel Sturridge and Luis Suarez partnership which saw the Uruguyan score 31 goals and put Liverpool in contention to win their first title in 24 years. The Reds were top with four games to play.

However this was not the case, since a calamity of errors for Liverpool saw them drop below Manchester City and finish second. In particular, the ridiculous Steven Gerrard slip allowed Demba Ba to run through and score to give Chelsea a 2-0 win at Anfield. They then travelled to Selhurst Park to take on Crystal Palace and started the game off brilliantly by sailing into a 3 goal lead. Unfortuantely, the Reds capitulated and drew the game 3-3.

Manchester City went onto secure the title on the final day after a routine 2-0 win against West ham which saw them finish on 86 points. Liverpool finished on 84 points and Chelsea were on 82 points.