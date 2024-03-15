Klopp just won’t stop

With just over two months of the Premier League season yet to play, Jurgen Klopp’s farewell tour could still add another three winners’ medals to his collection as they are still in contention to win the Premier League, Europa League, and the FA Cup, but only if they can get past a tough tie at Old Trafford.

Wins against Arsenal, Norwich and Southampton have gotten the Reds to this stage and with their recent form, they can feel somewhat confident of getting past their arch enemy.

The last round against Southampton proved how inevitable this Liverpool side is at the minute. Many changes and a noticeably young side were fielded against a Championship side who are doing very well this season, but they were unable to contain the bright youngsters as proteges Lewis Koumas and Jayden Danns shone brightly underneath the Anfield lights.

A 1-1 draw against Manchester City last weekend in a Premier League blockbuster means that the title is no longer in Liverpool’s hands as Arsenal are ahead but only on goal difference.

The Gunners must also take the difficult trip to the Etihad following the international break, so Liverpool are still well and truly in with a shot of the Premier League title.

Liverpool players embrace ahead of the UEFA Europa League 2023/24 round of 16 second leg match between Liverpool FC and AC Sparta Praha. Photo: Chris Brunskill/Fantasista, gettyimages

The Reds are in red hot form right now as they showed no mercy to Sparta Prague on Thursday night as they progressed into the quarterfinals of the Europa League with a staggering 11-2 win on aggregate.

Darwin Nunez, Mohamed Salah, and Cody Gakpo all shone against the Czech champions and if they are in that sort of mood against United on Sunday, then Erik ten Hag may have some problems.

Unbeaten in their last nine games and have an impressive run of six wins in their last six FA Cup quarterfinals, Liverpool fans will be praying for another dominant display similar to the 7-0 mauling last season against their fierce rivals (Manchester United’s heaviest loss in the Premier League to date).

Manager Erik ten Hag of Manchester United in action during a first team training session at Carrington. Photo: Ash Donelon, gettyimages

Vital fixture for Ten Hag

Whether Erik ten Hag will be at the wheel of Manchester United by the end of the season is anyone’s guess.

Within the last few weeks, there have been many rumors on social media that he may not be the long-term option for new financial backer Sir Jim Ratcliffe, but he could still lead his side to two major trophies in the last two seasons.

The 20-time Premier League champions were too much for Wigan and Newport County in the earlier rounds but had to dig deep in their last round tie against fellow Premier League side Nottingham Forest.

It took until the 89th minute for Casemiro to crush Forest dreams and propel United into the quarterfinals of the cup.

Their record in FA Cup quarterfinals is a bit up and down. They have alternated between victory and defeat at this stage of the tournament every season since 2014/15.

United come into this one after a 2-0 victory against the blue half of Merseyside last weekend thanks to penalties from Marcus Rashford and Bruno Fernandes.

The outcome could easily have been different if Everton took any of the plethora of chances they had, but it wasn’t to be for the Blues.

That’s not such an issue for ten Hag’s men as they’re currently on a 13-match scoring streak which dates back all the way to Boxing Day so Liverpool will have to be aware of the United frontline.

Ryan Gravenberch of Liverpool is taken off injured during the Carabao Cup Final. Photo: Visionhaus, gettyimages

Manchester United could well be boosted by the return of start striker Rasmus Hojlund as he recovers from a muscular injury but will definitely be without Anthony Martial, Luke Shaw, Tyrell Malacia and Lisandro Martinez

Liverpool could have French defender Ibrahima Konate back in the squad, although it's thought that this fixture might come just too early and summer signing Ryan Gravenberch could well feature aftering recovering from an ankle injury sustained in the Carabao Cup final.

Thiago, Diogo Jota, Joel Matip, Alisson, Curtis Jones and Trent Alexander-Arnold are all ruled out.

Manchester United form (All Competitions): WWLWLW

Liverpool form (All Competitions): WWWWDW