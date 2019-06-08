2019 Cricket World Cup: Jason Roy blasts England back on track

A phenomenal innings of 153 from Jason Roy lit up Cardiff's Sophia Gardens under gloomy conditions as England put their World Cup bid back on track.

Roy's eventful spell at the crease culminated with three successive maximums to take him past 150 before holing out on the next ball.

Yet his 121-ball onslaught, combined with a quickfire 64 from Jos Buttler, ensured that England's highest World Cup total was always going to be out of reach, despite Shakib Al Hasan working his way to 121 for Bangladesh.

Attack, attack, attack

Roy came into the competition as England's form player and made up for a lack of runs last time out against Pakistan in compelling fashion. His opening stand of 128 in just 115 deliveries with Jonny Bairstow set the tone as Bangladesh lacked any real threat with the ball.

In fact, the graceful innings of Roy, who stroked 14 fours and 5 sixes all around the ground, was untouchable until he clattered into the umpire on his way to bringing up a century. It was only over-excitement at the end of an entertaining quartet of deliveries during the 35th over that cut his 153 minute counter-attack short.

Yet such a platform allowed Jos Buttler to do what he does best, smashing 64 from just 44 deliveries with a flurry of maximums down the ground. The only downside was a hip injury that prevented him from taking the gloves in the field.

Chris Woakes and Liam Plunkett, restored to the squad in favour of Moeen Ali, finished with a cameo of 45 runs in 17 balls between them as England set an eye-watering total of 386-6.

Pace tears through Tigers

Whilst the power of the battling was impressive, the pace of the bowling was shattering. Jofra Archer and Mark Wood cemented themselves as two of the three fastest bowlers in the tournament thus far, Archer picking up the first wicket with a delivery that whipped off the bails and flew over the boundary without bouncing.

Despite Woakes going at almost two runs per over more than any other English bowler, the game looked as if it would be wrapped up in quick time as Bangladesh fell to 63-2. Yet a century partnership between Shakib and Mushfiqur Rahim gave the Tigers hope, albeit as the required run rate was climbing.

Shakib's run-a-ball 121 was elegant but not fast enough. When he was eventually dismissed by a Ben Stokes yorker, Bangladesh were 219-5, still 167 runs behind with only 63 balls remaining.

Stokes, impressing with a spell of full and straight bowling, cleared up the tail with the rapid Archer as both players picked up three wickets apiece at less than four runs per over.

After a series of excellent individual performances, England will now look to kick on when they face the fiery West Indies attack on Friday in Southampton.