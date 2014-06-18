Büttner ready to swap Manchester for Moscow

Alexander Büttner has fuelled speculation that he could leave Manchester United as early as this week, as he feels that he has no future at the club under new manager Louis Van Gaal. With the transfer of Luke Shaw from Southampton imminent, it is thought that Büttner wishes to move away to benefit his career by gaining more first team football.

Büttner has played in 28 games across all competitions over the two seasons he spent at the club, and was expected to stay at the club for a long time, eventually replacing captain Patrice Evra. The Dutchman signed from Vitesse Arnhem in 2012 on a five-year deal, touted for big things. Expectations seemed to have been met very early on in his United career, as he made a huge impact on his debut, setting up the second Manchester United goal and scoring the third as they crushed Wigan Athletic 4-0.

In his short time at the club, Büttner has come away with a Premier League winners medal which he recieved in his first season, despite only playing five games in the league. His second and what appears to be his final goal for the club was scored in the final game of United's title winning season, as he scored their third goal against West Bromwich Albion to put them 3-0 up, a game which eventually finished at five goals apiece.

Louis van Gaal and Manchester United will undoubtedly already have a replacement lined up for the Dutchman, with fellow countryman Daley Blind being linked with the Red Devils after his fantastic season with Ajax, helping them to their fourth consecutive Eredivisie title. Luke Shaw remains top of the list though, with a £30m deal close to being struck with Southampton.