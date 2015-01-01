Liverpool 2 Leicester City 2: Nugent and Schlupp ensure Reds drop two points at home

Nigel Pearson's Leicester City produced a stirring comeback at Anfield to ensure they took a point in a 2-2 draw with Liverpool.

In a match which the hosts would have expected to win easily, given the fact that they went into the half-time interval with a two-goal lead, Brendan Rodgers will have been disappointed to look on from the sidelines as two goals in 100 seconds from David Nugent and Jeffrey Schlupp drew the Foxes level.

Brendan Rodgers made two changes to the side that beat Swansea 4-1 on Monday night, with Steven Gerrard and Kolo Touré replacing Javier Manquillo and Martin Skrtel respectively in the starting line-up.

Leicester meanwhile made four replacements to the side that beat Hull 1-0 in their last Premier League fixture; with Richie De Laet, Dean Hammond, Danny Drinkwater and Jamie Vardy all coming into the team with former Liverpool full-back Paul Konchesky, Esteban Cambiasso, Leonardo Ulloa and David Nugent the players that made way for the substiutes' bench.

The Premier League's bottom side started the match off extremely brightly as Riyad Mahrez' costless-kick in the first minute struck the post. Moments later, De Laet gave the ball away just outside his own area to midfielder Jordan Henderson - luckily enough for the defender, the linesman held his flag aloft for an offside call.

In the 17th minute, Leicester centre-back Wes Morgan gave away a controversial penalty as 2014 Golden Boy winner Raheem Sterling got on the end of a pull-back, Morgan slid to the turf and was adjudged to handle the ball. Replays showed the ball actually struck his head, with manager Nigel Pearson stating after the match that officials should be allowed the use of video technology to stamp out incorrect decisions such as this one.

Captain Gerrard stepped up to the plate, and made no mistake from the spot to score his fourth goal of the season, and break the deadlock. Luck seemed to be on the hosts' side, as they were then awarded another penalty on the stroke of half-time; Coutinho's flick-up inside the box was handled by Mahrez and there seemed to be no doubt as to whether it was a dubious decision or not; Gerrard conjuring up the goods once more with another penalty strike.

Liverpool went into the half-time break very confident given their 2-0 leading scoreline, but were then forced into a change in the 55th minute when creative midfielder Adam Lallana went down with a knee problem, before consequently being replaced by Italian striker Fabio Borini.

Only three minutes later, Leicester were suddenly back into the match. Substitute, and striker Nugent made it 2-1 with a superb volley on the edge of the area, and it did not take The Foxes long before they equalised. Just two minutes after Nugent's finish, Jeffrey Schlupp fired home from the edge of the box.

Nugent had a glorious opportunity to pull the visitors ahead soon afterwards, but his goal-bound effort was blocked thanks to the heroics of French centre-back Mamadou Sakho. Sterling went on a good run in the 82nd minute, but his eventual shot was dealt with by Leicester's second-string 'keeper Ben Hamer who was equal to it. Henderson came close to scoring a late winner, but Hamer did well to make a brilliant stop and push the shot out for a corner.

Under-fire goalkeeper Simon Mignolet made a good stop to keep out Nugent late on in the 90th minute, and that was the end of the action. The points were shared, but neither team were able to take all three from a match, full of goal-scoring chances.

Liverpool will be highly disappointed with a draw, as they were in a comfortable position at half-time in the match - however, they move up to 8th place in the league table whilst Leicester sit at the foot of the table in 20th. Only three points separate them and moving out of the relegation zone.