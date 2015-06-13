Inter Milan targeting Javier Hernandez

Inter Milan have been one of the busiest teams in the transfer market so far after being linked with several players, with Mexico forward Javier Hernandez the latest to be linked with a transfer to the Serie A giants.

After an inconsistent loan spell with Real Madrid, Hernandez could find himself playing for a new team over the course of the next season.

Hernandez is an outcast at Old Trafford

The Mexican striker apparently doesn't fit in Louis van Gaal's scheme at Old Trafford and he opted to send him on loan with the likes of Luke Wilson, Radamel Falcao and Robin van Persie ahead of him. Even though he scored a number of important goals during his time with Los Merengues, he wasn't able to settle and has been forced to return to Manchester.

Nothing currently suggests, however, that he will be with Manchester United once the new season starts. Hernandez has been linked with several teams over the course of the last few weeks, and reports indicate that Inter are also joining the race looking to sign the Mexican international.

Inter have been interested in Hernandez before

Links between Inter and Hernandez are nothing new. The Serie A side already tried to sign the former Chivas star on loan last season but the move didn't work out and with Roberto Mancini in charge, Inter are expected to increase their interest even further. The deal could be a permanent one, with the Red Devils wanting to offload some players to increase their transfer budget.

Mancini has requested two new strikers and 'Chicharito' is at the top of the manager's wish list. According to several sources, Inter are planning to launch an €11million bid for his services but Manchester United are looking for a fee closer to €15million for him, so there remains a small gap that still needs to be closed before any deal could be made.