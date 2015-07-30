Opinion: Rooney and Depay - a partnership in the making

First Radamel Falcao, then Robin van Persie and now Angel Di Maria seems to be on his way out of Louis van Gaal's Manchester United as the Dutch manager continues his rebuilding process at Old Trafford in order to prepare a competing and ruthless side for the coming season's Premier League, UEFA Champions League, FA Cup and the League Cup competitions.

As the season is just over a week away from kick-off, we take a look at the promising partnership that Wayne Rooney and Memphis Depay could create and help the fans forget about the departure of some of the key players.

Manchester United's new Number 9?

Yes, it was only pre season and the shirt numbers are not yet confirmed, but link-up play of Rooney and Memphis in the final third hinted at a more successful future together. With Di Maria's potential departure believed to be soon, the number 7 shirt will become available. At the same time, the number 9 shirt is available as well. Could the number 7 shirt be wore by the potential signing of Barcelona forward Pedro Rodriguez? Well, if he arrives from Barcelona, and if the surprise player promised to arrive is not a striker, we could potentially see Memphis in the number 9 shirt next season.

Below is an excellent scissors kick goal scored by Memphis Depay assisted by a Wayne Rooney corner during pre-season training.

Possible Tactical Formations

Two Strikers Upfront

If Van Gaal decides to play with 4-4-2 or 4-4-1-1, he will have the option of one player aiding the other. Although these system won't be used often, they will surely provide the Dutch manager with some alternatives at some point during the season.

The Most Possible System Throughout the Season (4-3-3)

Talking to MUTV after the PSG game, van Gaal has confirmed he intends to use a 4-3-3 formation with United in the new Premier League season.

In a 4-3-3 system, Rooney will be deployed as a centre forward (or even as a false 9) with Memphis deployed on the left flank of the three upfront.

The Lone Striker System (4-2-3-1)

A system which has been used during the 2015 tour with Memphis deployed in a no.10 role behind centre-forward Rooney with Ashley Young and Juan Mata on the flanks.

Talking stats

Both Rooney and Memphis have an eye to score some creative goals with either foot, through free kicks, a header or in and outside the box.

Both players are also technically gifted and can help the team through assists, key passes and chances created. And from what we have seen through the pre season, their complete understanding to form a promising partnership could just become a matter of little time.

Let's take a look at some of the key stats provided by the two players last season so that we can get a taste of what we can expect starting in just over a week time.

Wayne Rooney Memphis Depay Games Played 33 30 Goals Scored 12 22 Assists 5 5 Key Passes 40 55 Chances Created 45 60 Goals - Outside the Box 1 8 Goals - Inside the Box 11 14 Goals - Headed 1 2 Goals - Right Footed 10 16 Goals - Left Footed 1 4 Goals - Set Pieces 2 10 Goals - Penalties 1 2

A lot of goals and creativity is expected to be provided by the two players. A successful partnership will only help the team compete in all participated competitions.

Not only that, but with Manchester United's summer signings, we can expect an increased team performance and creativity, hence a better understanding and partnership between the two.