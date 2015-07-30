Opinion: Rooney and Depay - a partnership in the making

First Radamel Falcao, then Robin van Persie and now Angel Di Maria seems to be on his way out of Louis van Gaal's Manchester United as the Dutch manager continues his rebuilding process at Old Trafford in order to prepare a competing and ruthless side for the coming season's Premier League, UEFA Champions League, FA Cup and the League Cup competitions.

As the season is just over a week away from kick-off, we take a look at the promising partnership that Wayne Rooney and Memphis Depay could create and help the fans forget about the departure of some of the key players.

Manchester United's new Number 9?

Yes, it was only pre season and the shirt numbers are not yet confirmed, but link-up play of Rooney and Memphis in the final third hinted at a more successful future together. With Di Maria's potential departure believed to be soon, the number 7 shirt will become available. At the same time, the number 9 shirt is available as well. Could the number 7 shirt be wore by the potential signing of Barcelona forward Pedro Rodriguez? Well, if he arrives from Barcelona, and if the surprise player promised to arrive is not a striker, we could potentially see Memphis in the number 9 shirt next season.

Below is an excellent scissors kick goal scored by Memphis Depay assisted by a Wayne Rooney corner during pre-season training.