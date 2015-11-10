Van Gaal warns that Jesse Lingard isn't ready for an England call up

Manchester United boss Louis van Gaal has warned that Jesse Lingard is not yet ready to play for England’s senior team.The academy graduate scored his debut goal on Saturday in a 2-0 win over West Bromwich Albion at Old Trafford.

Lingard made his debut for United last term in Van Gaal’s first competitive match for Red Devils. The 22 year old was unfortunately stretchered off during the match with a serious injury which kept him out for six months, before he was then loaned out to Derby County in January. Despite that, the youngster has responded well this season by making four appearences until now.

Van Gaal wants to see consistency from Lingard

The Dutchman has been an admirer of Lingard from his early days of managing United, and admitted that he rejected all loan offers for Lingard in summer as he sees him a key player in his team. Van Gaal also insisted that Lingard should not be rushed for England duty as he is still young.

The United boss believes "it is too much too early and we have to wait to see if he is consistent because he is more or less the same age as Memphis Depay.” On the other hand Lingard has been a regular for England's U21 side and featured for the U21's in this summer's European Championships..

Van Gaal happy with Lingard’s contribution

Lingard has enjoyed a decent form in all his appearences this season. The winger hit the woodwork in the Manchester Derby and also assisted United’s winner in Champions League match against CSKA Moscow at Old Trafford last week.

Van Gaal also admitted “very happy with Lingard’s contribution up until now. I have said already in my first year many times we need speed and creativity on the wings.” United have been dire in attacking third for last few matches and would be hoping for Lingard to continue his impressive form after international break.