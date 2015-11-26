Arsène Wenger addresses the media ahead of crunch Norwich clash at Carrow Road

Arsène Wenger spoke to the media in his pre-match press conference ahead of a crunch clash against Norwich City at Carrow Road this Sunday. The Gunners suffered a damaging 2-1 defeat to West Bromwich Albion at the Hawthorns in their last Premier League outing, so the Gunners will be desperate to return to winning ways with three points against the Canaries.

Wenger was dealt a major blow earlier in the week, as Francis Coquelin was ruled out for three months with a knee problem, after sustaining the injury at the Hawthorns. However, The North Londoners bounced back in midweek, cruising to a 3-0 win over Dinamo Zagreb to keep their Champions League hopes alive.

As Wenger looked ahead to Sunday's game, the veteran Arsenal boss discussed Arsenal's injury problems, their title ambitions and heaped praise on their star playmaker Mesut Ozil.

Wenger on injury concerns over Alexis and Campbell

Alexis Sanchez and Joel Campbell have both been regular starters for the Gunners in recent weeks, although Wenger has expressed his concerns over the duo's fitness.

The Frenchman stated that Alexis 'had a little hamstring alarm', whilst Campbell is suffering with 'a little calf problem'.

Wenger on the fitness of Walcott and Chamberlain

Wenger also provided an update on the fitness of explosive pairing, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain and Theo Walcott. Wenger is hopeful that Oxlade-Chamberlain will feature in Sunday's squad, but claimed: "He has another big hurdle to get across today."

However, Sunday's clash comes too soon for Theo Walcott, who is not yet ready to return. Wenger admitted that Walcott 'still goes through a few steps.'

The 66-year-old reveals the latest on Arteta and Coquelin

Arsenal are desperately short of depth in the defensive midfield role with both Mikel Arteta and in particular, Francis Coquelin, sidelined. Nevertheless, Coquelin's injury is the more severe.

Wenger said that Arteta's lay-off will only be 'short-term', however he confirmed that Coquelin will be sidelined for 12 weeks. Despite this, Coquelin doesn't require surgery, after the scans on his injury were deemed 'positive'.

Title hopes

The veteran Gunners manager was in philosophical mood when discussing his side's title aspirations this season. He claimed if they're still in the hunt with five or six matches to go, they are in the race, but he urged caution, saying: "At the moment it is too early.

Wenger also advised people not too look too far ahead, adding: "Let’s take care of the game on Sunday."

Disappointing WBA loss

Arsene touched upon last weekend's bitterly disappointing defeat at West Brom, bemoaning his team's 'nightmare' afternoon.

Wenger claimed that 'everything went against us', by highlighting the own goal and missed penalty, but praised his team for 'responding well' in their 3-0 midweek win against Dinamo Zagreb.

Praise for Ozil

Mesut Ozil has enjoyed a superb campaign thus far and Wenger lavished praise on the German playmaker, as he acknowledged the 'better balance in his game now'.

Wenger highlighted the 'scepticism' surrounding Ozil when he was initially signed, but he believes that 'the quality of his performances' have turned opinions.

The 66-year-old did admit that Ozil is the 'best assist player' at the moment, but he heaped praise on the quality of the 'providers' within the Arsenal squad.

Wenger hailed the 'technical ability' of Alexis, Ramsey and Cazorla in terms of creating chances, before praising Joel Campbell's 'great' assist against Zagreb in midweek.

January spending

The Arsenal boss stated that he is interested in adding to the Arsenal squad in January, but reaffirmed that he is only on the lookout for 'top quality that strengthens our squad'.

The Frenchman was certainly in jovial spirits ahead of Sunday's clash, as he acknowledged that he 'loves a good bargain'. Yet, to the shock of many journalists, he later admitted that he wasn't aware of 'Black Friday'.

Asked if he understood why people got so excited by the bargains on offer, the Frenchman added: "If they need two TVs, yes. But if they don't need one, why should they buy two?

Sunday's spectacle

However, in more pressing matters, victory against Norwich will reignite Arsenal's title-charge. The Gunners slipped to fourth after defeat in the Midlands last weekend, but they're just two points behind leaders Leicester City, who host second place Manchester United on Saturday.

Wenger has to deal with a plethora of injuries to key players, but given the quality at his disposal, they still have the quality to overcome Norwich. However, with Coquelin's absence, Mathieu Flamini will have a critical role to playing over the coming games. The veteran midfielder will undoubtedly be targeted by the Canaries. Yet, if the Gunners harbour genuine aspirations of winning the Premier League, these are the types of matches that they must be winning.