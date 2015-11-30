Tottenham Hotspur 0-0 Chelsea: Post-match news

Chelsea showed signs of improvement against Tottenham Hotspur at the weekend, in a 0-0 draw at White Hart Lane.

The headlines however were stolen by blues striker Diego Costa, when he was once again embroiled in a controversial moment with manager Jose Mourinho.

Costa throws a bib

Tensions ran hig at White Hart Lane on Sunday, with both Mourinho and Costa involved in another supposed 'bust up'.

The Chelsea boss named Costa on the bench in this early kick off, and opted to go with Eden Hazard in attack alongside the pair Pedro and Willian. Then later on in the game Costa threw his substitutes bib over his shoulder in the direction of Mourinho. In the end the striker was not brought on for Chelsea.

Mourinho though later denied any rift between the pair, saying that 'I have a good relationship with him' and that there are 'no problems'.

Chelsea move up the table

After securing a point away from home, Chelsea moved up to 14th in the Premier League table and now 12 points off fourth position - after Arsenal dropped points at Norwich.

Although a draw doesn't really say much for the blues, there were definite signs of improvement showing their resilience in defence. Chelsea based their title success last year on conceding few goals and being clinical in attack.

Mourinho thinks that if Chelsea start 'playing the way we played' he 'wouldn't be surprised' if his side 'don't lose in the next 10 matches'.

Courtois comeback

The upturn in form at Chelsea is likely to be further boosted by the return of long absentee Thibaut Courtois next week.

The goalkeeper has been out since early September with a knee injury, and is likely to be available for the visit of Bournemouth in their next game.

Mourinho revealed the news in his press conference after the game against Tottenham, also stating that John Terry and Radamel Falcao could also return in time for next weeks game.

Those returning from injury will give Mourinho more strength in depth, as the blues follow their Premier League game against Bournemouth with a crucial Champions League game against Porto.