Newcastle United - Liverpool Preview: Reds in search of fifth successive win in all competitions

Jürgen Klopp will be looking to guide Liverpool to a fifth consecutive win in all competitions as they take on Newcastle United at St James' Park on Sunday afternoon.

The Reds will be looking for another spectacular performance away from home, just days after an incredible 6-1 win at Southampton in the Capital One Cup quarter-finals.

Liverpool - who have lost only once in 11 games in all competitions under Klopp - could move as high as fifth with a win, as they look to continue surging up the Premier League table.

Their opponents, a lacklustre Newcastle side, will be hoping to move out of the relegation zone with a win, after an inconsistent start to the season for Steve McClaren's men.

But they face a formidable task against Liverpool, who have the best away form in the Premier League and have beaten Manchester City and Chelsea in comprehensive fashion in recent weeks, and they will be confident of continuing that impressive form in the north east.

Team News

Liverpool may be without star man Philippe Coutinho, as his hamstring injury looks set to keep him out despite returning to training.

Lucas Leiva returns from a one-match suspension, whilst captain Jordan Henderson continues to ease his way back into the first team. Lucas could be called upon to replace Emre Can, who misses out with a one-match ban after picking up a fifth yellow card of the last time out.

Joe Allen will also be in contention to start, after an impressive performance in mid-week - whilst James Milner should start after being rested against the Saints.

Daniel Sturridge scored twice in the cup, which was his first start since returning from injury, and could also start on Sunday, which would be his first league start for over two months. Though Roberto Firmino should also return to the front three, joining Adam Lallana - with hat-trick hero Divock Origi, Jordon Ibe and Christian Benteke other potential options.

For Newcastle, Mike Williamson was recalled from his loan spell at Wolverhampton Wonderers as an emergency option at centre-back, but will miss the game after picking up an injury in training.

Cheick Tiote will also miss out, after failing to recover from an injury. Jamaal Lascelles, Massadio Haidara, Rolando Aarons, Tim Krul, Gabriel Obertan, Steven Taylor and Emmanuel Riviere are all also out.

The Opposition

Newcastle's disastrous start is the worst they have ever had in any Premier League season, with their points tally being the lowest it has ever been after 14 matches.

Steve McClaren's men have also conceded at least twice in 10 of their 14 league games this season - conceding more than any other team in the top-flight.

They come into this encounter after back-to-back defeats in which they have conceded a total of eight goals. Their two wins of the campaign have come inside their last six games, however.

Head-to-Head

Liverpool have lost just once, and won four times in the last six fixtures between these two sides.

The last six games between the two clubs have also be feisty matches, with Newcastle having had six players sent off during those games.

However, at St James' Park, the Reds have won just once in their last five league visits - that solitary win coming in the form of a 6-0 humiliation in 2012-13.

It is also expected to be a high-scoring game, as this fixture has an average of 3.14 goals scored each time the two sides have met in the Premier League - whilst both sides have plenty of attacking talent and often susceptible defences.