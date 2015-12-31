Opinion: Why Romelu Lukaku is the answer to Manchester United's goal drought

Three goals have been scored by Manchester United in the Barclay's Premier League since the team's last win against Watford on November 21, 2015. A poor record for Louis van Gaal to try and enhance in order to secure a top four spot come May 2016.

The problem is not only concentrated in the striking options of the team, however, it remains a very crucial position to secure a prolific finisher at. There could be different options from within the Barclay's Premier League or even abroad. The Belgian international, Romelu Lukaku, is a ready fit in the Red Devils' current squad. His performances speak his abilities this season as the league's top joint scorer - with 15 goals with Leicester City striker, Jamie Vardy - has all it takes to lead the Dutch Manager's front line, let's take a look at some "how and why" figures:

League's top goal scorer

An outstanding figure of 15 goals in 19 league matches. The Belgian finisher had proved his quality in the season's first half by providing some excellent statistics alongside his goal scoring. The former Chelsea man has a 75% pass completion rate providing 453 successful passes and creating 27 chances for his team-mates.

Analysing Lukaku's Movements

This is where a striker can cause problems to the opposing team by opening spaces for his team as well as making himself available for finishing chances. For this, we are going to compare the movements of Romelu Lukaku, Wayne Rooney and Anthony Martial in the league's last three matches.

Match number 1 (Everton vs Leicester City / Manchester United - Norwich City)

Lukaku's Movements

Martial's Movements

Rooney's Movements

Match number 2 (Newcastle United - Everton / Stoke City - Manchester United)

Lukaku's Movements

Martial's Movements

Rooney's Movements

Match number 3 (Everton vs Stoke City / Manchester United - Chelsea)

Lukaku's Movements

Martial's Movements

Rooney's Movements

The above figures clearly describe Lukaku's balance in both the middle and final third of the pitch. In the middle, he makes himself available for midfielders and playmakers to build up an attack and head forward. Lukaku concentrates on the right side of the flank to go upfront. A very important side of the pitch where Manchester United currently lack the speed and the creativity.

This way, the Belgian striker can aid the likes of Juan Mata and Jesse Lingard in building/finishing attacks from the right flank.

Moreover, comparing the above movements, the main difference between Lukaku and Rooney/Martial is the balanced availability in both midfield and up front in the centre areas as Manchester United's number nine mainly goes forward from the left flank.

Potential team-shape upfront

Lukaku shall be mainly used as the main man upfront with the likes of Mata or Lingard on his right and Martial, Memphis or even Ashley Young on his left. Wayne Rooney, Ander Herrera or even Mata can play in the number 10 role behind the Belgian man.

However, as stated above, Lukaku's ability to go forward from the right side of the flank is one of his main abilities. The thing which can help the likes of Martial and Rooney take a role in the centre forward position while he's doing his job to build up and attack.

Talking stats

We all know it has not been a season of ups for Manchester United so far. Let's compare the main attacking statistics provided by Lukaku, to ones provided by Rooney and Martial, so far.

Romelu Lukaku Wayne Rooney Anthony Martial Games Played 19 15 14 Successful Passes 453 431 275 Chances Created 27 18 15 Goals Scored 15 2 4 Assists 4 1 1 Goals - Inside Area 14 2 4 Goals - Outside Area 1 0 0 Tackles Won 5 11 6 Successful Take Ons % 57.45% 42.86% 43.33% Shot Accuracy 55% 43% 56%

Manchester United certainly lack the striker to deliver goals, especially from inside the area. Everton scored 31 goals from inside the area this season and Manchester United delivered only 21 from the same area, thanks to Lukaku's 14 goals from the total 31.