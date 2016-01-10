Five possible left-backs for Manchester United to sign

Manchester United manager Louis van Gaal has suggested that he would be looking to add players to squad they are available in January and improve his selection. It has been widely touted that the Red Devils should add flair to their attack in this window but along with that one more place that needs addressing is leftback.

United lost their first choice left back Luke Shaw to a long-term injury after he broke his leg against PSV Eindhoven in September. Marcos Rojo has also been sidelined for two-three months and has been inconsistent in the left back position. So here are the few players van Gaal should look at to increase depth at the full-back position.

Patrice Evra

The most ideal and best fit for the position is the former United captain Patrice Evra. The Frenchman left for Juventus when van Gaal took over the job at Old Trafford. He knows the Premier League well and adds much more experience to the side.Moreover, he has been doing a fine job at Juventus but now faces competition with the new signing Alex Sandro, so a move back to Old Trafford can help him to get more minutes ahead of Euros in summer.

Patrice Evra and Gary Neville catch cup at England - France in November

Leighton Baines

The Englishman was chased by Manchester United in the final years of Sir Alex Ferguson and David Moyes also tried to sign him during his tenure.The Evertonian has been one of the best left-backs in past few years in the Premier League. Along with defending he has a good knack of delivering set pieces which could act as a bonus. Baines has returned from an injury but the recent emergence of Brendan Galloway can put his place in jeopardy, moreover, a move to Old Trafford can get him his big move and minutes on the field.

Ashley Cole

The former Chelsea leftback is one of the best left-backs who have graced Premier League. The Englishman has lost some amount of pace but still can be a good option for an attacking left-back which van Gaal requires in his system.After a torrid time at AS Roma, he is currently a free agent and can be acquired easily. He will bring the winning mentality along with him and can also be a mentor for Shaw when he returns from the injury.

Aaron Creswell

Creswell is another English left back who could do well at Old Trafford after impressing at West Ham for last two seasons. He is currently at his peak and is likely to jump at the chance to get a big move and Manchester United will tick all the boxes for him. He can provide a good competition to Shaw which will bring the best result for the team. A decent fee can help in testing the resolve of West Ham and United could have their left-back sorted for a long time.

Fabio Coentrao

The Portugese international almost joined Manchester United in 2013, but the move collapsed on deadline day. He is currently on loan at AS Monaco from Real Madrid. Coentrao is a versatile player who can play in various positions which is like by Van Gaal. The former Benfica man is still 27 and like Cresswell can be a pivotal squad member by playing in numerous positions when Shaw is available.