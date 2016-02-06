Louis van Gaal believes Manchester United can still win title

Louis van Gaal is still holding on to the belief that his side can still win the Premier League, and another win at Chelsea on Sunday would reignite their campaign.

There was intensified speculation over the Dutchman's future following the defeat to Southampton two weeks ago.

However, United got back to winning ways at Derby County in the FA Cup and that was followed by a more attacking style which saw them cruise to a 3-0 victory at home to Stoke City.

Van Gaal confident of Chelsea win

Leaders Leicester City, who ran out 3-1 winners away to Manchester City, sit 10-points ahead at the top, but Van Gaal believes the gap can still be closed down.

"The competition is not yet finished, not for Manchester United or the other teams," van Gaal said.

"We have the feeling, and that's because we are winning twice in a row and with sparkling football - with goals and cleans sheets, against opponents who were in great form."

Training session haven't changed claims Van Gaal (Getty)

Manager 'not changed style' of play

Van Gaal has claimed that Wayne Rooney is not correct with the statement that the team are now playing with greater "freedom".

Jesse Lingard backed up the claim after United produced one of their best performances of the season in their midweek win against Stoke City.

"I'm not agreeing with the remark of Wayne Rooney when he said that, because it is only that they have more confidence," van Gaal said.

"And it is especially so with Wayne Rooney, who is saying that because he has scored seven goals. He can say that he is playing with more freedom because he has more confidence."

Europa League success in sight for boss

The United manager is hopeful of taking the Red Devils all the way to the Europa League final this season, and van Gaal spoke on Luke Shaw's inclusion into the squad.

Van Gaal said: "He can play the final. That I have said to him. That is a goal he has to live for. It is possible, not impossible in my opinion."