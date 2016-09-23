WSL 2 - Week 14 Preview: Title race continues as top four go head-to-head

It is nearing the end of the WSL 2 season and things could not be tighter. The top four all play each other in crunch matches that may change who grabs those crucial two promotion spots for WSL 1.

Bristol City - Durham

Bristol kick off the WSL 2 action this Saturday with a match against fellow promotion chasers Durham. Bristol currently sit in second just behind Yeovil Town on goal difference. A win this weekend could put them ever closer to that immediate return to WSL 1, though Durham won't be a pushover. They could put themselves into the mix for promotion with a win themselves. Both teams faced each other back in July and shared the points in a goalless draw so a similar result may occur here.

Millwall Lionesses - Watford

With relegation not on the cards until next season, these teams won't be worried at the moment with where they sit. Watford are bottom having finished in the same place last season. This should be a worry for the future though as there is no safety net next season with the bottom side being relegated to the Women's Premier League.

Millwall also sit in the exact same place they were last season. They seem to have plenty of talent but for some reason, results haven't worked out. Watford hosted Millwall a month ago and Millwall came away with a narrow 2-1 win.

Oxford United - Aston Villa

Moving up the table, Oxford United face Aston Villa this weekend. Aston Villa sit seventh and four points ahead of Oxford. With no danger of relegation, they could use this game to gauge how they will need to improve once this season ends and use that as a springboard. However, both teams will still battle for those three points.

They met in the opening month of the league with Aston Villa winning marginally.

Sheffield - London Bees

This weekend seems to be one where teams close together in league are battling it out. The same goes for Sheffield and London Bees. Sheffield have the upper hand sitting midtable. They have had an amazing debut season in WSL 2 and probably better than anyone could have expected. They have also caused upsets and taken points of all of the top four in league action or Conti Cup action. Sheffield are definitely a team to look out for next season and they could be fighting for promotion then.

Another team that has caused upsets this year is London Bees. They shocked everyone when they beat Chelsea on penalties in the Conti Cup. The Bees had previously lost 13-0 and 8-0 to them in the same competition. They went on to make history in the cup by becoming the first WSL 2 team in the semi finals which shows how much progress has been made with this year being the third one for WSL2.

They met Sheffield in the Conti Cup quarter finals and beat them 2-0. Many months back, Sheffield had beaten the Bees 5-0 in the league so this match could go either way.

Yeovil Town - Everton

The final match in this preview is yet another top four clash. Yeovil are currently top of WSL 2 but Everton only sit two points behind. The Glovers cannot afford to slip up at all if they want to become champions and gain promotion to WSL 1.

Yeovil did slip up recently when they narrowly lost to London Bees but will look to get back to winning ways. In contrast, Everton won their previous match against Oxford United. Their last meeting in the league ended in a 3-0 win for Everton. If this was repeated this weekend, Everton could be well set for promotion to WSL 1.