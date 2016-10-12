Rashford admits Premier League has toughened him up

Marcus Rashford’s rise to fame in the space of six months drew all football fans’ attentions. But the 18-year-old admitted that progressing from the academy to the professional level in such short notice was difficult.

During a chat with Inside United, the Englishman revealed that when playing at the highest level, footballers “can’t go through a game of football without having a knock”, and thinks that the Premier League makes players physically solid: “It does toughen you up!”

Rashford admits senior football has forced him to toughen up

Rashford started in United’s recent games this season, but playing as a winger. The youngster adds pace and energy to Manchester United’s attack, but his work hasn’t been enough for Mourinho’s side to bag enough goals as the Red Devils have failed to win 3 of their last 4 league meetings

The manager revealed earlier this season that Rashford needs to improve some features in order to be able to play on the flanks, and his slight body might be one of them. Rashford, who played a limited number of minutes as a substitute for England in the recent games, realises that he needs to work hard on getting heftier: “When you get the first knock it kind of wakes you up, you know they are men and it is not like Under-18s.”

No breaks in the Premier League, admits Rashford

The sensation acknowledges the difference between the academy level and the seniors’: ”you definitely get harder knocks but it helps. You just get up and get on with the game, and then you can give it to them back.”

Fans are counting on Rashford to contribute in Monday’s North-West derby versus Liverpool and help the team claim all three points away from home at Anfield.