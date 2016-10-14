Heung Min Son wins Premier League Player of the Month

Heung Min Son has become the first Asian Premier League Player of the Month winner. The Tottenham Hotspur midfielder picked up the award after an outstanding start to the season.

Son has featured in all four of Tottenham's games in September, scoring four goals and registering one assist. The winger won the Man of the Match award for all four of games this month.

Son scored two goals in his first start of the season in Tottenham's 4-0 win over a struggling Stoke side, while also netting a brace in the Lilywhites' 2-1 win over Middlesbrough.

Son has had 33 touches in the opposition’s box over the four games while also attempting 34 dribbles, both more than any other player in the league.

Difficult first season pays off

Son moved from Bayer Leverkusen to Spurs last summer and after picking up an injury early in the campaign found it increasingly difficult to cement a place in this Tottenham team. The situation progressed as the South Korean looked like he was exiting the North London club this summer, but apparently manager Mauricio Pochettino stopped the move.

However, the suspension of Mousa Dembele opened a gate for Son, as it saw Dele Alli move into a deeper role, allowing Son to take the place of the Englishman. Since an injury to Harry Kane has further allowed Son to shine. Son’s dynamic movement, quick feet and eye for goal had lead him to scoring four goals in four games for the Lilywhites.

Joy for Son

Speaking to Tottenham's official media account Son commented that it is “an unbelievable feeling” to win the historic award, before adding that he was “very thankful to my teammates, the gaffer and coaching staff”.

He concluded by adding that “for me it is very special as many Asians have played in the Premier League” and so he is “happy for Asia” to win the award.