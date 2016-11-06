WSL 1 - Matchday 16 round-up: Goal fest brings the curtain down on another season

As the 2016 WSL 1 season drew to a close, caution was thrown to the wind as everyone went about adding to their goalscoring tallies.

Liverpool 3-5 Arsenal

Arsenal already had 3rd place confirmed before this match. Liverpool needed to win to confirm 4th place with Birmingham sat a point behind. Liverpool took the lead through Satara Murray. She swung in a cross which beat Sari Van Veenendaal. It didn't last too long though as Danielle Carter scored an impressive equaliser which was helped by Siobhan Chamberlain spilling it. Carter scored yet again after that with Chamberlain involved again.

Liverpool could have equalised when Caroline Weir scored but she was judged to have been offside. Jordan Nobbs started off the scoring in the second half. Shanice Van De Sanden came on for Liverpool later on and it took just a few minutes before she scored. Another substitute, this time for Arsenal, Chloe Kelly came on and scored to give Arsenal some breathing space. Asisat Oshoala finished off the scoring for Arsenal. Caroline Weir pegged one back for Liverpool but it was only to be a consolation goal.

Notts County 1-3 Chelsea

Champions League football had been confirmed in the previous match for Chelsea so there wasn't anything to play for for them. There were some notable absences in both teams. For Chelsea, Katie Chapman didn't feature due to an injury and Fran Kirby, having just got back from a long spell on the sidelines, wasn't risked. Carly Telford and Ellen White are just two of the names on the long injury list for Notts and they will be grateful for the break.

Eni Aluko started off the scoring for Chelsea assisted by Ana Borges. Her initial shot was blocked but she scored the rebound. Chelsea kept looking for another with Ji having a goal disallowed. Aileen Whelan equalised for Notts after a run through midfield by Rachel Williams. Chelsea went back into the lead in the second half. Aluko providing the goal and Ji headed it home. Beth England extended Chelsea's lead even more later on

Reading 0-1 Doncaster

Both these teams were in WSL2 last season and Doncaster will be returning to WSL 2. However, it won't be without a fight. Courtney Sweetman-Kirk's injury earlier on in the season was a huge blow to Doncaster's survival hopes. Despite some great performances, Doncaster looked to be going down without any points at all.

That was until Katrin Omarsdottir scored in the 70th minute after many chances by both teams. It was a nervous 20 minutes for the fans and players following but Doncaster have clinched their first points and win of the season.

Sunderland 1-7 Birmingham

Birmingham are known for being solid in defence and not scoring many so this result was a surprise. Sunderland had a surprising season last time round but haven't hit the same heights this time round.

Birmingham opened the scoring with two goals in two minutes. The first was free kick converted by Kerys Harrop and Kirsty Linnett capitalised on a mistake by the Sunderland goalkeeper. Charlie Wellings scored at the end of the first half to put Birmingham 3-0 into the lead.

The goals kept on coming when Linnett scored a spectacular goal from 35 yards out. She completed her hat trick not long after that. Beth Mead scored a consolation goal for Sunderland then Birmingham scored even more with goals from Freda Ayisi and Coral-Jade Haines.