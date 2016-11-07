Bellerin aggrieved with Spurs stalemate as Spaniard lines up new contract

Hector Bellerin believes that Arsenal were unlucky not to take all three points away from the first North London Derby of the 2016/17 season, claiming he was "disappointed" with the 1-1 draw at the Emirates Stadium on Sunday lunchtime.

Despite being put under early pressure from the visitors, Kevin Wimmer's own goal saw Arsenal take the lead before half-time. However, Harry Kane's fifth goal against the Gunners - from the penalty spot after Laurent Koscielny felled Moussa Dembele - was enough for Tottenham Hotspur to keep their unbeaten start to the Premier League season; yet they still remain three points behind Arsenal, who have dropped to fourth in the standings due to unfavourable results elsewhere.

Arsenal not "efficient enough"

Additionally, it means that Arsenal haven't won a Premier League game over their bitter rivals since March 2014.

"I'm a bit disappointed with the result because I think the team deserved a bit more than just a draw," Bellerin told press. "I think we had lots of chances throughout the game - especially at the end of the second half, but we couldn't be efficient enough to get another goal back."

Although aggrieved, Bellerin noted the importance of not being disheartened from the point.

The Spaniard said that his side "need to learn from it," going on to add "I think the team had a good performance defensively, and we knew how to play them," saying that he thinks they "have to take the positives."

Continuing, Bellerin commented "I think we had enough to win [the game]. We had control of the game for most of it. I'm just a bit disappointed with the result."

Arsenal look to tie down Bellerin

The 21-year-old Spaniard has expressed his desire to stay at Arsenal for the foreseeable future, despite wavering interest from boyhood club Barcelona, whom he left in the summer of 2011. In the wake of said interest, Bellerin is reportedly close to signing a new, long-term deal with the Gunners, despite having three years left on his current, £50,000 per week contract.