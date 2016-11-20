We can live with a point away at Southampton, insists Liverpool's Joel Matip

Defender Joel Matip insists Liverpool can "live with" their 0-0 draw at Southampton, despite coming away from the game disappointed not to have taken advantage of their control.

Despite the tough test of the Saints at St Mary's, the Reds enjoyed 65 per-cent possession and struck 15 shots on goal - with goalkeeper Loris Karius not even required to make a single save of the hosts' three attempts at the opposite end.

Yet, Jürgen Klopp's side simply had to settle for a point on the South Coast as their attack - previously so clinical having failed to score just twice before - faltered.

But Matip insists that he and his teammates can take plenty away from their performance.

The Cameroon international hailed it as "a point away at a good team" and told Liverpoolfc.com that they "can't always score three or four goals" even though they had "a few chances."

"It's okay. One point at Southampton, we can live with this," Matip said, declaring that for he and his fellow defenders it is "always good to have a clean sheet" and "not to concede a goal" but that they "always want to win."

Reds didn't lose patience despite frustrations in front of goal, says Matip

Southampton were rather more reserved in their performance than they had been in previous Premier League games, doing their utmost to thwart an attack that had plundered 30 goals in 11 league games before.

Yet Liverpool created an abundance of chances throughout a lively second-half, with the likes of Roberto Firmino, Philippe Coutinho and Nathaniel Clyne off-radar from promising positions.

Matip acknowledged that the Saints defended "very well" and said it was "a hard game to create chances."

The 25-year-old said that it's "not easy" to consistently attack and "create chances" but fail to score, but praised his teammates for the way they "keep on going and try again and don't lose patience."

And Matip was also impressed with the performance of his centre-back partner Dejan Lovren. The Croatian had to endure a venomous reception from Southampton supporters, still angry at Lovren for the way he left their club for Anfield back in the summer of 2014.

Matip added: "He did very well for the whole 95 minutes and played a wonderful game. He always helps me and he did well."