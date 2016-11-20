Mazzarri happy as players followed plan through

Walter Mazzarri praised his players for playing as he asked them to in their 2-1 win over Leicester. The manager also added that the result and performances showed that their previous thrashing at Liverpool was an anomaly.

Watford were on the front foot straight away as Etienne Capoue put the Hornets ahead in the first minute. Roberto Pereyra then doubled the lead in the twelfth minute before Rihad Marhez pulled one back for the champions from the penalty spot three minutes later.

The win is now the third in the last five games for the Hornets despite their 6-1 lost to Liverpool before the international break. The Hornets currently sit eight in the table and are gathering momentum under Mazzarri.

Team did as I asked

Mazzarri expressed his joy at his players performance as they did as he told them too. He commented that he was “very happy” and the “team played as I wanted and they gave me the answers I wanted so I am satisfied with this win”.

He further explained that the whole squad “prepared very well for the game” both tactically and technically. Mazzarri then explained his thinking behind the preparations saying that his idea is “to always attack from the beginning” something that the tired to “against Hull City but unfortunately against them we couldn’t score”.

Good comeback

The manager also touched on the fact that a win against the reigning champions was a great way to bounce back after their heavy defeat to Liverpool. Mazzarri commented that “today we proved the game against Liverpool was an error that can happen to any team” and so it was “very important to give the answer we all wanted”.

He concluded by adding that “I’m happy with the performance because the team played as I like” and this is more important “especially after the big defeat against Liverpool”.